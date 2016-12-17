Torrey Pines Falcons Pop Warner JV Cheerleaders #1 in nation

Torrey Pines Falcons Pop Warner Junior Varsity Cheerleaders just returned from Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla., as the 2016 National Champions. This is only the second Pop Warner National Championship title that a Torrey Pines Pop Warner team has won.

The 23 Torrey Pines Pop Warner team members, under the leadership and guidance of their coaches Tammy Davila and Kari O’Leary, put in endless hours of training, conditioning and commitment to achieve this title for the first time for this team. Under Coach Tammy’s leadership, the girls have competed in Orlando at the Pop Warner National Championship the last four years. Last year the team placed second. This is Coach Tammy’s and Coach Kari’s first Pop Warner national title.

Team members celebrate their victory. Courtesy Team members celebrate their victory. Team members celebrate their victory. (Courtesy)

The team performing Courtesy The team performing The team performing (Courtesy)