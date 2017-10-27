All Torrey Pines Pop Warner cheer teams win first place

All three Torrey Pines Pop Warner cheer teams placed first recently at the Palomar Conference Cheer Competition in Escondido. All three teams advanced to the Wescon Pop Warner Regional Cheer and Dance Championship on Nov. 19 at San Diego State University's Viejas Arena.
(Above) The Pee Wee team led by Coaches Sarah Malo and Holeh Zargarian/ Courtesy photo
(Above) The Junior Pee Wee team led by coach Kelsey Rahon. Courtesy photo
(Above) The Mitey Mites led by Coach Tammy Davila (exhibition routine). Courtesy photo