The Del Mar Powerhouse 11U baseball team won its division in the TCS Winter Challenge tournament Jan. 28-29 in San Diego. The team went 3-1 over the weekend , beating the top seed and the second seed on Jan. 29 during the semi-final and final games 7-2 and 5-3 respectively.

Del Mar Powerhouse Baseball is a competitive youth baseball program fielding teams from 8U through 15U. For more information, please visit dmpowerhousebaseball.com.