Michaels explodes for 44 points as Canyon Crest Academy Ravens win three straight

After losing by one point in the opening round to a gritty but inferior team from Dougherty Valley (San Ramon) 56-55, the Canyon Crest Academy boys basketball team regrouped and posted impressive wins against Carson (Nevada) 75-56, St Genevieve (Panorama City) 75-40 and Aliso Niguel (Aliso Viejo) 69-63 to claim the Governors Division consolation championship at the TPHS Holiday Classic. Senior guard Ryan Michaels once again led the way with outstanding play, including a career-high and tournament-record 44 points against Saint Genevieve.

In the consolation championship game, Michaels scored on a runner with four seconds in regulation to tie the game and send it to overtime. CCA finally prevailed in the second overtime to win by six. Junior MJ Metz led the team in scoring with 23 points. In his record-setting performance, Michaels went 14 for 18 from the field and hit nine 3-point shots. The Ravens play in the New Year’s Classic at West Hills next week.