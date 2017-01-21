Del Mar Carmel Valley Sharks Gold All-Star team takes champion title

The Del Mar Carmel Valley Sharks Gold All-Star team earned the champion title in flight 1 of the girl’s U10 division at the Escondido New Years Kick-Off Tournament Jan. 7-8. The Sharks Gold team competed in three all-star tournaments this season, earning two championships and one second place finish with an overall record of 12-1-1.

The coaches were Mark Tichenor, Mike Demko, Marcos Gonzales, and David Southcombe, and the all-star players were Natalie Cohen, Elsa Demko, Emery Gonzales, Emily Harrison, Sydney Meltzer, Taylor Munsch, Erin Sicari, Lia Southcombe, Kayla Sozinho, Kaylee Tichenor, and Yoo Wang.