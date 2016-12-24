Del Mar Carmel Valley Sharks Gold All-Star team wins Mesa All-Star Soccer Tournament

The Del Mar Carmel Valley Sharks won the girls under 10 division of the Mesa All-Star Soccer Tournament on Dec. 10-11.

The Sharks GoldAll-Star Team was coached by Mark Tichenor, Mike Demko, MarcosGonzales, and David Southcombe. The All-Star players Natalie Cohen,Elsa Demko, Emery Gonzales, Emily Harrison, Sydney Meltzer, TaylorMunsch, Erin Sicari, Lia Southcombe, Kayla Sozinho, Kaylee Tichenor,and Yoo Wang played great soccer, advancing undefeated through sevengames in two days.

The Sharks Gold All-Stars won the championshipfinal in a highly competitive game against another Sharks All-Starteam.