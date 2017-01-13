Del Mar Carmel Valley Sharks All Stars Girls Under 10 Blue team wins tournament

The Del Mar Carmel Valley Sharks All Stars Girls Under 10 Blue soccer team, coached by Coach Kevin O’Regan, Mark Janis and Rick Schmitt, earned the champion title in the Escondido All Star Tournament Jan. 7 and 8. Overall, in three All-Star tournaments, the team won two championships and was a finalist in the other for an impressive 13-1 record. The team scored 62 goals, with every player scoring, allowing just 6 goals scored against. The All Star players are Haidyn Lorenzen, Katie Schmitt, Gianna Cho, Bella Bravo, Trinity Ludena, Katie Janis, Morgan Christie, Ashley O'Regan, Natalee Smith, Sydney Sirinian, and Mina Crouch.