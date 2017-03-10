CCA boys win soccer championship on last-second goal

Chris DePetro doesn’t consider himself a goal scorer, but the Canyon Crest Academy senior midfielder found the back of the net at the best possible time on Saturday night.

In the closing seconds, DePetro netted the go-ahead goal to give the Ravens a 2-1 victory over top-seeded Scripps Ranch for the San Diego Section Division I boys soccer championship at Mesa College.

“We’ve overcome so much this season, off the field and on the field, and it’s been such a journey,” DePetro said. “Hitting it in the back of the net to get the win was amazing. I was overcome with emotion.”

Tied at 1-1 with under two minutes remaining, DePetro took a pass from senior forward Bennett Williams and found a seam. DePetro sneaked the shot past Falcons goalkeeper Preston Chau, giving the No. 3 Ravens (15-7-4) the final margin of victory.

DePetro’s goal was the cherry on top of a contentious match. Canyon Crest struck first on Evan Shapiro’s goal midway through the first half.

Scripps Ranch (13-5-9) tied it early in the second half when Landon Graham scored. Roughly 17 minutes later, Scripps Ranch had another solid opportunity, but Canyon Crest’s defense prevailed.

