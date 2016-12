Canyon Crest Academy (CCA) Boys JV team went home on Saturday, Dec. 10, as the winners of the 2016 Parker Cup Soccer Tournament. The team advanced to the semi-finals to face Southwest SD. CCA won 2-1 in overtime. The championship game was no easy feat, either, playing against Cathedral Catholic High School. The boys came out champions by wining the game 2-1. Congratulations to the CCA Boys JV team.