March 23: Week in sports for Carmel Valley Del Mar, Solana Beach, Rancho Santa Fe and Encinitas

Baseball

Cathedral Catholic won the Hilltop/Lolita's Tournament in dramatic fashion, as the Dons came from behind in their last at-bat to defeat Rancho Bernardo 5-4 in a March 18 championship game that went 10 innings.The Dons trailed 4-3 going into the bottom of the 10th inning when Nick Nastrini’s run-scoring single capped a two-run rally, sending them to their sixth straight win to start the season.

Danny Becerra had two hits including a home run and two RBI and Jacob Allred had two hits and two runs scored.The Dons were held to seven hits.The victory followed a 1-0 victory over Poway on March 16 in which Noah Owen pitched six shutout innings of four-hit ball. He struck out four batters and allowed no walks.Bradley Polinsky led the Dons offensively with a solo homer in the bottom of the fifth.The Dons improved to 6-0 overall for the season.

Torrey Pines lost to Scripps Ranch 3-0 in the Pirate Classic Tournament championship game on March 18. Robby Schlesier had three hits to lead the Falcons offensively. The Falcons were held to five hits. Torrey Pines advanced to the finals after defeating San Dieguito Academy 4-1 on March 14.Falcons starter Tucker Pike struck out nine batters and allowed no walks in a complete game effort in which he allowed one run on four hits.Jake Boon hit a solo home run and Tino Capozzoli was 2 for 3 with two doubles to lead the Falcons offensively. The Falcons improved to 4-2 overall for the season.

Canyon Crest Academy lost to Escondido 9-0 in the championship game of the Sweetwater Invitational Tournament on March 18. The Ravens advanced to the finals after defeating Serra 4-2 on March 16. Arjun Nichani led the Ravens offensively with two hits and two RBI and Sammy Benbow added a solo home run. The Ravens improved to 4-2 overall for the season.

La Costa Canyon defeated Valhalla 10-7 in a Hilltop/Lolita's Tournament game on March 16. Mavericks starter J.J. Rytz, who was credited with the victory, struck out five batters and allowed no walks in five shutout innings of four-hit ball. The Mavericks led 2-0 going into the bottom of fourth inning, when they broke the game open with a seven-run outburst. The victory was their fourth straight.Jack Ritchie and Keaton Carattini each had one hit and two RBI as the Mavericks won their fourth straight game. Blake Miller added two hits.The win followed a 7-4 tournament victory over Poway the previous day in which Brandon Bay had a double and four RBI and Marcus Alazard and Spencer Jones each had three hits.The Mavericks improved their overall record for the season to 4-1.

Santa Fe Christian defeated Steele Canyon 9-2 in a Pirate Classic Tournament game on March 14.Danniel Hoppen and Murphy Stehly each had two hits and Ian Coykendall had a double and two RBI.The Eagles improved their overall record for the season to 3-2.

San Diego Jewish Academy lost to Calipatria 3-2 in a nonleague game on March 13 that went eight innings.Hunter Kahn and Cody Brown each had two hits and an RBI in defeat for the Lions.The defeat followed a 7-4 nonleague victory over Orange Glen on March 14 in which Jacob Sclar had two hits and two RBI and Sebastian Mayer had two hits.The Lions fell to 3-2 overall for the season.

Boys volleyball:

Cathedral Catholic defeated Scripps Ranch 3-1 in a Western League match on March 15. Christian Seiber had 17 kills to lead the Dons and Collin Jordan had 10 kills..The Dons improved to 2-0 in league and 4-5 overall for the season.

Girls lacrosse:

La Costa Canyon defeated Foothill of Santa Ana 14-8 in a nonleague game on March 18.Shannyn Westgarth scored four goals to lead the Mavericks.

Boys lacrosse:

The undefeated Torrey Pines High School boys lacrosse team kept its winning streak alive with a big 9-7 win over Loyola of Los Angeles on March 18. Loyola came from behind and tied the game in the last few minutes, but thanks to two quick goals by Torrey Pines, the Falcons secured the win.

In the game Mikhail Fraboni made 11 spectacular saves while Alderik Van der Heyde put in three goals and got three assists. Sophomore Michael Mines also had three assists. Torrey Pines is ranked 22nd in the country.

Golf:

Santa Fe Christian defeated Pacific Ridge 206-234 in a Coastal League match on March 15 at Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club.Jack Geise shot a two-over-par 38 to lead the Eagles.