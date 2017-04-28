Week in sports for Carmel Valley, Del Mar, Solana Beach, Rancho Santa Fe and Encinitas

Baseball:

Torrey Pines seems to have a knack for winning close games.

The Falcons completed a three-game sweep of Carlsbad with a 5-3 Avocado League victory on April 21 in a game that went nine innings.

The Falcons improved to 6-0 in league with their13th straight victory overall.

During the winning streak the Falcons have demonstrated a remarkable propensity for winning close games. All but two of the victories on their current winning streak were decided by more than two runs, eight of their wins have been decided by one run, and three went into extra innings.

Michael Schreiber, who was credited with second victory in the series, pitched two shutout innings in relief of starter Evan Katz in the Carlsbad series finale.

Katz gave up three runs (all unearned) in seven innings.

Schreiber, collected his first series win in the April 17 series opener, a 2-1 victory that went 13 innings.

Schreiber struck out five batters and allowed no walks in five shutout innings of one-hit ball in relief of starter Kyle Hurt.

Hurt struck out seven batters and allowed no walks in seven innings of three-hit ball in which he gave up one unearned run.

Tino Capozzoli drove in both Falcons runs in a 2-1 victory over Carlsbad on April 19.

Tucker Pike threw a complete game three-hitter for the Falcons.

The Falcons improved to 18-4 overall for the season.

*****

La Costa Canyon competed a three-game Avocado League West series sweep of Canyon Crest Academy with a 2-1 victory on April 21.

J.J. Rytz pitched complete-game four-hitter to lead the Mavericks. He struck out eight batters and allowed one walk.

Spencer Jones had two hits including a double and two RBI to lead the Mavericks offensively.

The Mavericks won the April 17 series opener 5-2 as Marcus Alazard homered twice and Dylan Cortinas hit a two-run home run.

Mavericks starter Trevor Noble pitched a complete-game four-hitter in which he struck out five batters and gave up two unearned runs.

Two days later Keaton Carattini pitched complete-game one-hitter in which he struck out 14 batters and allowed no walks in a 7-0 victory over CCA.

The Mavericks capitalized on five Ravens errors in the game, as five of their seven runs were unearned.

The Mavericks improved to 6-0 in league and 16-4 overall for the season.

The Ravens fell to 2-4 in league and 15-7 overall for the season.

*****

Cathedral Catholic defeated Christian 5-1 in a Western League game on April 20.

Danny Becerra went 3 for 3 with a double and three RBI to lead the Dons.

Dons starter Nick Nastrini, who was credited with the victory, struck out seven batters and allowed one run on six hits.

The Dons improved to 1-1 in league and 15-5 overall for the season.

Softball:

Torrey Pines defeated Point Loma 6-5 in a Falcon Fiesta Tournament game that went 10 innings.

Trailing 5-3 going into their last at-bat, the Falcons rallied for three runs in the bottom of the 10th inning for their 11th win in 12 games.

Cassie Kaelber had four hits, Dydny Poh had three hits, and Macias Makena and Xstaviana Augur each had two hits and two RBI to lead the Falcons, who piled up 15 hits in the game.

Augur had a home run.

The Falcons improved their overall record for the season to 18-5.

*****

Cathedral Catholic defeated Patrick Henry 11-3 in a Western League game on April 20 for their fourth straight win.

Jacey Bourgeois had three hits including a home run and four RBI, Olivia LaQua had two hits, including a home run and three RBI and Kaelene Walter had four hits to lead the Dons, who had 17 hits in the game.

The victory followed a 10-0 league win against Point Loma two days earlier in which Megan Faraimo pitched a complete-game two-hitter in which she struck out 10 batters and allowed no walks.

Sara Rusconi led the Dons offensively with two hits including a double and four RBI.

The Dons improved to 3-0 in league and 15-4-1 overall for the season.

*****

Basketball:

The Torrey Pines High School girls junior varsity basketball team recently went undefeated in Avocado League West (10-0). In photo above: TPHS varsity girls basketball team: back row: Coach Megan Perry, Jordan Zakrewsky, Alexis Zakrewsky (manager), Kaiya DeHaan, Brianna Vaughan, Amanda Molin, Hannah Dorian; Front row: Emma Larger, Halima Ander, Izzy Shroff, Ladaecia Page, Jana Turska, Jade Cany, Halie Nir. Not pictured Beryl Dannis.