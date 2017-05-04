May 4: Week in sports for Carmel Valley, Del Mar, Solana Beach, Encinitas and Rancho Santa Fe

Baseball:

La Costa Canyon extended its Avocado League West winning streak to start the season to nine games as the Mavericks completed a three-game sweep of Carlsbad with a 5-1 league victory over Carlsbad on April 29, their second win over Carlsbad on the same day.

Chris Neveau had one hit and three RBI and Cole Cardinale and Spencer Jones each had two hits to lead the Mavericks offensively. Mavericks starter Trevor Noble, who was credited with the victory, allowed one unearned run in 5 2/3 innings of three-hit ball.

Earlier in the day, Dylan Cortinas had three hits including a double and a home run and drove in two runs to lead the Mavericks in a 5-1 victory over Carlsbad. Brandon Bay had three hits including a double. Mavericks starter J.J. Rytz gave up one unearned run in seven innings of four-hit ball. He struck out five and allowed no walks.

The Mavericks trounced Carlsbad 21-1 in the series opener on April 26. Neveau had three hits and four RBI and Marcus Alazard and Brandon Bay each homered as the Mavericks piled up 21 hits.The Mavericks improved to 19-4 overall for the season.

*****

Torrey Pines had its 14-game winning streak snapped as the Falcons lost to San Dieguito Academy 7-0 in an Avocado League West game on April 29.

The Falcons bounced back later in the day for a 7-2 victory over SDA in which Mac Bingham went 2 for 4 with two doubles and two RBI.

The Falcons won the series opener 3-0 on April 26 as Kyle Hurt pitched a complete game four-hit shutout in which he struck out 12 batters and allowed one walk. The Falcons improved to 8-1 in league and 20-5 overall for the season.

*****

Santa Fe Christian lost to Francis Parker 5-4 in a Coastal League game on April 28.Bryson Hashimoto hit a home run and Tyler Mead and Chet Moody each had two hits in defeat for the Eagles. The Eagles fell to 1-2 in league and 7-10-1 overall for the season.

*****

Canyon Crest Academy lost to Sage Creek 9-8 in an Avocado League West game on April 29 in the rubber match of a three-game series.

Sammy Benbow went 2 for 4 with a home run and four RBI and M.J. Metz had two hits including a home run and drove in three runs.

The Ravens lost to Sage Creek 8-4 earlier in the day. CCA opened the series with a 1-0 victory over Sage Creek that went eight innings on April 26 in which reliever Cole Colleran, who was credited with the victory, pitched two innings of one-hit ball for the win. He combined with starter Niko de Boucaud and Hugo Kinebuchi on a three-hit shutout.

The Ravens fell to 3-6 in league and 16-9 overall for the season.

Softball:

Cathedral Catholic defeated Scripps Ranch 5-0 in a Western League game on April 27 for their sixth straight win.Megan Faraimo pitched a complete game four-hit shutout to lead the Dons.Faraimo also led the Dons offensively going 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI.The Dons victory followed a 7-2 league win against Clairemont two days earlier.Faraimo pitched six innings of one-hit ball in which she struck six batters and allowed one walk.The Dons improved to 5-0 in league and 17-4-1 overall for the season.

*****

Torrey Pines defeated Sage Creek 13-3 in an Avocado League West game on April 27. Xstaviana Augur had four hits including a home run and three RBI, Macias Makenna had three hits and Sydney Poh had a double, a triple and three RBI to lead the Falcons. Falcons starter Allison Joas pitched a complete game two-hitter. She struck out six batters and gave up three unearned runs.

The Falcons lost to La Costa Canyon 5-2 in a league game on April 25 in which Makenna had three hits including a home run and two RBI.

The Falcons improved to 4-1 in league and 19-6 overall for the season. Girls lacrosse:Torrey Pines, ranked No. 1 in the state and No. 3 in the nation, remains unbeaten after the Falcons defeated La Jolla 12-5 in a nonleague game on April 27. Taylor Scornavacco scored five goals to lead the Falcons.The Falcons improved to 4-0 in league and 18-0 overall for the season.