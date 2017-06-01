June 1: Week in sports for Carmel Valley, Del Mar, Solana Beach, Rancho Santa Fe and Encinitas

Baseball:

Cathedral Catholic advanced to the San Diego Section Open Division semifinals as the No. 2 seeded Dons defeated No. 6 Torrey Pines 3-2 in the double-elimination tournament.

Both teams had already fallen into the losers bracket.

The Dons broke a 2-2 tie in their last at-bat in the bottom of the seventh inning. Jake Rons, who was credited with the victory, pitched 2 1/3 innings of shutout ball in relief of Dons starter Noah Owen.

Owen gave up two runs (one earned) on five hits and two walks.Logan Whitesides had two hits and Chris Demgen and Jacob Allred each had one hit and one RBI to lead the Dons offensively.

Bennett McCaskill and Jake Boone each had two hits to lead the Falcons.Boone’s double was the game’s only extra-base hit.Falcons starter Evan Katz, who took the loss, allowed three runs in 6 2/3 innings.

Cathedral Catholic lost its first-round game to No. 6 Helix 6-1 on May 24.

They bounced back for a 4-0 victory over No. 3 Christian of El Cajon two days later in which Nick Nastrini pitched 6 2/3 innings of three-hit ball, combining with reliever Jake Rons for the shutout. Cade Brown hit a home run to lead the Dons offensively.

The Dons improved their overall record for the season to 24-8.

*****

Torrey Pines defeated Christian 10-1 in its first-round game on May 24 as Kyle Hurt struck out 12 and gave up one run on four hits and one walk in seven innings. Jake Boone had two hits including a double and four RBI to lead the Falcons offensively.

Robby Schlesier had two hits and two RBI as the Falcons combined for 14 hits. The Falcons lost to Helix 9-6 two days later. Mac Bingham was 3 for 4 with two home runs and three and RBI to lead the Falcons offensively and McCaskill had two hits. The Falcons fell to 25-9 overall for the season.

*****

No. 4 seeded Canyon Crest Academy exacted a measure of revenge as the Ravens advanced to the Division III finals. The Ravens defeated No. 12 Clairemont 10-3 on May 27. Clairemont handed CCA a 2-0 defeat in the opening round on three days earlier in the first round.

Sammy Benbow powered the Ravens in the rematch with three hits including a double and a triple and three RBI. Sam Hreha added two hits and two RBI.Ravens starter Niko de Boucaud, who was credited with the win, allowed three runs in 6 1/3 innings.

The Ravens bounced back from their opening round loss with a 6-4 victory over Hilltop on May 26 in which Hreha had three hits and four RBI.The Ravens improved their overall record for the season to 20-14.

Softball:

No. 2 seeded Cathedral Catholic captured the Open Division championship as the Dons defeated No. 1 Ramona 3-0 on May 25 in a game that went 10 innings.

Dons starter Megan Faraimo, who was credited with the victory, struck out 17 and allowed six hits and one walk in 10 innings of shutout ball.Olivia LaQua and Jacey Bourgeois each had two hits to lead the Dons offensively.

The win was their fifth straight and 16th in 17 games.The Dons had no margin for error after experiencing a 3-2 loss to Granite Hills in an opening-round game on May 17 that dropped them into the losers bracket.

The Dons bounced back with a 10-0 win against Rancho Buena Vista on May 20.They defeated Poway 6-2 on May 23 as Bourgeois had three hits and Abby Tanuma had two doubles and drove in two runs.

The Dons advanced to the finals after knocking out No. 3 San Marcos with two victories on May 25.They won the first game 1-0 as Faraimo pitched a one-hit shutout in which she struck out 14 and allowed no walks.

Later in the day Faraimo had two hits including a home run and drove in two runs in a 3-1 victory that sent the Dons to the finals.The Dons improved their overall record for the season to 27-5-1.

Soccer:

The Earl Warren Middle School girls soccer team won the Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito Big Eight League Championship on May 23 with a score of 3-2 against Carmel Valley Middle School. The Seahawks also went undefeated in league play this season.