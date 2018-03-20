March 22: Week in Sports

Baseball:

Torrey Pines defeated Santa Fe Christian 2-1 in a Kendra Couch Classic tournament game on March 13 that went 13 innings.

The game featured solid pitching from both teams.

Falcons starter Joe Magrisi threw five innings of two-hit ball. He allowed one unearned run.

Matthew Schlesener, who was credited with the victory, struck out three and gave up no walks in four innings of shutout ball and Michael Schreiber tossed two scoreless innings.

Eagles starter Tyler Thornton struck out five and gave up one run on five hits and two walks in five innings and Stephen Pierson threw five shutout innings.

Kevin Sim and Ryan Rice each had three hits including a double to lead the Falcons offensively.

Mac Bingham also had three hits and Jack Johnston had two hits and one RBI.

Ryan Desaegher had a double and scored SFC’s only run.

The Falcons improved to 4-1 overall for the season and the Eagles improved to 3-2.

*****

It’s too early in the season to draw-far reaching conclusions, but if this was supposed to be a rebuilding year, San Dieguito Academy appears to be well ahead of schedule.

The Mustangs defeated Escondido Charter 9-1 in a Pirate Classic tournament game on March 14 for their fourth straight victory.

The Mustangs started the season inauspiciously, losing their opener to Great Oak of Temecula, 4-3, in a game that went eight innings on March 2.

They haven’t lost since.

Not bad for a team that last season was 9-20, and which graduated 11 seniors.

The Mustangs are so far doing well in all phases of the game.

Their bats have come alive, as was apparent in their most recent game in which they combined for 11 hits.

The Mustangs are batting a combined .308 (40 for 130).

Cole Benowitz had three hits and Matt Pisacane and Pete Gagne each had a double and two RBI to lead the Mustangs.

Pisacane is among just three seniors on the team.

SDA’s pitching has been solid too.

The Mustangs in their most recent win combined on a two-hitter in which they allowed no walks.

The Mustangs have a 2.92 team ERA.

Starter Nick Sando, who was credited with the victory, struck out six and gave up one run in four innings.

Gagne struck out three in two shutout innings and Jeremy Leung pitched one scoreless inning.

The Mustangs improved to 4-1 overall for the season.

*****

Canyon Crest Academy lost to Clairemont 3-0 in a Kendra Couch Classic tournament game on March 13.

Gavin Navarro had three hits including a double to lead the Ravens offensively.

The Ravens fell to 3-2 overall for the season.

*****

San Diego Jewish Academy lost to Calvin Christian 4-0 in a nonleague game on March 14.

Lions starter Sebastian Mayer struck out eight and allowed four runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks in five innings.

The Lions fell to 2-1 overall for the season.

Softball:

Cathedral Catholic won the Cougar Classic Platinum Division title, as the Dons defeated Steele Canyon 11-0 in the March 13 championship game that was mercy-ruled after five innings.

Megan Faraimo tossed a one-hitter. She struck out 12 and allowed one walk.

Faraimo and Sara Rusconi each homered and drove in four runs to lead the Dons offensively.

The Dons improved to 6-2 overall for the season.

*****

Torrey Pines lost to El Camino 4-0 in a North County Tournament game on March 15.

Freshman standout Katie Walling had three hits to lead the Falcons offensively.

Walling is off to a strong start, batting .526 (10 for 19) through her first eight games.

The Falcons fell to 3-4 overall for the season.

Volleyball:

Torrey Pines went 4-3 in the Beach City Invitational tournament.

The Falcons closed out the tough two-day tournament with a 2-1 (20-25, 25-20, 15-11) victory over Vista Murrieta in which Matthew Rodriguez and William Meader each had eight kills.

Nick Slight had eight assists.

The Falcons improved to 6-7 overall for the season.

Girls lacrosse:

La Costa Canyon defeated Mater Dei 8-6 in a nonleague game on March 15.

Caitlin Jones led the Mavericks with five goals.