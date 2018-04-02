April 5: Week in Sports

Baseball:

Canyon Crest Academy lost to San Ysidro 5-3 in the Lions Club Tournament championship game on May 29.

The loss snapped a seven-game Ravens winning streak.

CCA starter Jordan Goldmann, who took the loss, struck out three and gave up two runs (one earned) on three hits and one walk.

The Ravens committed three errors.

M.J. Metz had a double and two RBI to lead the Ravens offensively.

The Ravens were 4-0 in the tournament going into the finals.

They opened with an 11-2 victory over Troy of Fullerton on March 26 in which Arjun Nichani and Jack Hargis each had two hits and two RBI and Will Davis had a double and three RBI.

Ravens starter Brent Peluso, who was credited with the victory, pitched 3 2/3 innings of one-hit ball in which he struck out five, allowed no walks and gave up two runs (both unearned).

The Ravens defeated Rancho Buena Vista 13-4 the next day as Kevin Michaels had three hits including a double and drove in a run and Gavin Navarro added a solo home run.

The Ravens defeated Patrick Henry 13-2 on March 28.

Ryan Blakeman pitched a three-hitter in which he struck out five and allowed no walks. Blake gave up two runs (both unearned).

Nichani had a double, a triple and five RBI, Metz had two hits including a double and three RBI and Cole Colleran had a solo home run.

The Ravens defeated Rancho of Las Vegas 9-2 in the semifinals on March 29 as Colleran had three hits including a double and two RBI.

The Ravens improved their overall record for the season to 10-3.

*****

Torrey Pines lost to Rancho Bernardo 2-0 in a Lions Club Tournament semifinal on March 29 that went 11 innings.

The Falcons lost despite an outstanding pitching effort from starter Campbell Holt, who struck out 10 and allowed one walk in 7 2/3 scoreless innings of two-hit ball.

The Falcons went 2-2 in the tournament.

They opened with a 3-1 victory over El Camino Real in which Joe Magrisi struck out nine, allowed no walks and gave up one run in seven innings of one-hit ball on March 26.

The Falcons defeated Helix 4-2 the next day as Mac Bingham homered twice and drove in three runs.

Bingham had a home run and a double in a 4-1 loss to Elk Grove (Sacramento County) on March 28.

The Falcons fell to 8-4 overall for the season.

*****

Cathedral Catholic lost to Bishop Gorman of La Vegas 10-2 in a Lions Club Tournament finale on March 29.

The Dons bounced back from a tournament-opening 13-1 loss to San Marcos on March 26 to win the next two games.

The Dons defeated Granite Hills 8-5 in eight innings on March 27 as Nick Nastrini had three hits including two doubles, Logan Whiteside had three hits and two runs scored, and Zavien Watson had two doubles and three RBI.

The Dons defeated West Linn (West Linn, Ore.) 11-0 on March 28 as Cade Brown had three doubles and six RBI and Noah Owen pitched five shutout innings of one-hit ball.

The Dons fell to 6-3 overall for the season.

*****

Santa Fe Christian went 3-1 in the Lions Club tournament, which the Lions capped with an 8-4 win against Victor Valley on March 28 in which Cole Roberts had three hits including a double and Bryson Hashimoto had two hits including a double and drove in a run.

The Eagles opened the tournament with a 3-1 victory over Broomfield (Broomfield, Colo.) in which Hashimoto had a home run and two RBI.

SFC lost to San Ysidro 9-5 on March 27.

The Eagles improved to 7-3 overall for the season.

*****

La Costa Canyon defeated Westlake of Westlake Village (Los Angeles County) 8-5 in its Lions Club Tournament finale on March 29.

Carter Cooperman and Brady Lavoie each had three hits as the Mavericks went 2-2 in the tournament.

The Mavericks opened with 4-3 loss to Madison on March 26.

They bounced back with an 12-0 victory over Vista Grande in which Garrett Bevacqua had three hits including a double and Ross Goldschlag pitched four inning of shutout ball on March 27.

Austin Machado and Keaton Carattini each had two hits and two RBI.

The Mavericks lost to Eastlake 8-1 on March 28.

LCC improved to 7-5 overall for the season.

*****

San Dieguito Academy concluded Lions Club Tournament play with a 7-1 victory over Barlow on March 28 in which Wyley Sharp had three hits including two doubles and Josh Arm had three hits and one RBI.

Mustangs starter Jack Kulick gave up one run on five hits in seven innings.

SDA opened the tournament with a 7-1 victory over El Camino on March 26 in which Matt Pisacane struck out 11, walked two and allowed one run (unearned) in a complete-game one-hitter.

The Mustangs lost to San Pasqual 5-2 on March 27.

SDA improved to 7-4 overall for the season.

Softball:

Cathedral Catholic defeated La Costa Canyon 11-2 in a nonleague game on March 27.

Jacey Bourgeois had three hits including a double and Anna Hermann had a home run and drove in three runs to lead the Dons.

Dons starter Megan Faraimo pitched six shutout innings of one-hit ball in which she struck out 11 and allowed no walks.

The Dons improved to 8-3 overall for the season and the LCC fell to 5-6.