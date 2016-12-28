Dec. 29: Week in sports for Carmel Valley, Del Mar, Solana Beach, Rancho Santa Fe and Encinitas

Boys Basketball:

Santa Fe Christian defeated Westview 49-42 in a Grossmont tournament game on Dec. 23.Owen Aschieris scored 26 points to lead the Eagles.The victory followed a 78-50 Eagles victory over Escondido on Dec. 22 in which Aschieris scored 20 points and Matthew Stevenson scored 10 points.The Eagles improved to 7-2 overall for the season.

Torrey Pines defeated Grossmont 66-47 in a Grossmont tournament game on Dec. 23.Bryce Pope and Ethan Esposito each scored 12 points to leadChad Piper and Michael Pope each scored 11 points, and Jacob Gilliam added 10 points.The victory followed a 69-66 loss to La Jolla three days earlier in which Esposito scored 16 points and Jacob Gilliam and Finn Sullivan each scored 15 pointsPope added 13 points.The Falcons improved to 8-2 overall for the season.

San Dieguito Academy bounced back from a slow start to win its last two games at the Sweetwater Lions Club Classic on Dec. 22The Mustangs defeated Southwest San Diego in the finale 80-20.James Bert scored 12 points and Ron Arbib scored 20 points to lead the Mustangs.Daniel Chagnon scored nine points and had five rebounds.

The victory followed a 69-32 victory over Clairemont the previous day in which Carter Hall scored 17 points and had 10 rebounds and Bert scored 16 points.The Mustangs lost their first three games in the tournament.They improved their overall record for the season to 4-7.

Girls basketball:

Santa Fe Christian defeated Central of El Centro 65-39 in a Maverick Round-Up tournament game on Dec. 20.Ashley Kowack scored 23 points to lead the Eagles and Emma Dudley scored 18 points and had eight rebounds.Kylee Steele added 10 points.The Eagles improved to 7-2 overall for the season.

Girls soccer:

San Dieguito Academy experienced its first loss of the season as the Mustangs lost to Oceanside 2-1 in a nonleague game on Dec. 20.The Mustangs fell to 8-1 overall for the season.

La Costa Canyon defeated Del Norte 64-32 in a nonleague game on Dec. 20.Alexis Machain scored 19 points to lead the Mavericks.Margaux Eibel scored 15 points and Haley Dumiak scored 11 points.The Mavericks improved to 8-2 overall for the season.

Girls water polo:

Cathedral Catholic defeated La Canada 8-7 in a nonleague game on Dec. 23.Lyndsey Hightower scored three goals to lead the Dons. Larkin scored two goals and Natalie Plumb, Madison Wayman and Natalie Tiu each scored one goal.