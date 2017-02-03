Feb. 2: Week in sports for Carmel Valley, Del Mar, Solana Beach, Rancho Santa Fe and Encinitas

Boys basketball:

Torrey Pines extended its winning streak to nine games as the Falcons defeated La Costa Canyon 73-53 in an Avocado League West game on Jan. 27.

Ethan Esposito scored 26 points and had eight rebounds to lead the Falcons. Jacob Gilliam scored 13 points and had 10 rebounds and seven assists. Hayden Helfrich scored 14 points and Finn Sullivan added 12 points. Logan Wazny led the Mavericks with 20 points.

The Falcons victory followed a 70-50 league win against Carlsbad three days earlier in which Esposito scored 23 points and Jackson Perron scored 13 points.

The Falcons improved to 5-0 in league and 19-3 overall for the season. The Mavericks fell to 3-2 in league and 15-6 overall for the season.

Santa Fe Christian defeated Army-Navy 57-55 in a Coastal League game on Jan. 27.

Owen Aschieris scored 21 points to lead the Eagles. Derek Moore scored 18 points and Demitri Washington added 10 points. The Eagles improved to 1-3 in league and 11-9 overall for the season.

San Diego Jewish Academy defeated Classical Academy 62-38 in an Ocean League game on Jan. 26.

Sagie Shpigelman led the Lions with 14 points and Zia scored 11 points. The Lions improved to 3-0 in league and 9-10 overall for the season.

Girls basketball:

La Costa Canyon defeated Torrey Pines 61-38 in an Avocado League West game on Jan. 27.

Margaux Eibel scored 17 points to lead the Mavericks and Kaylee Berry scored 15 points. Rachel Shen scored 17 points to lead the Falcons and Meghan Voss added 10 points.

The Mavericks improved to 4-0 in league and 18-4 overall for the season. The Falcons improved to 2-2 in league and 10-6 overall for the season.

Santa Fe Christian (14-5, 2-1) defeated Horizon Christian Academy 60-52 in a Coastal League game on Jan. 27.

Shannon Sanmillian scored 20 points and had 13 rebounds to lead the Eagles and Emma Dudley scored 18 points and had 12 rebounds. Ashley Kowack added 14 points.

The victory followed a 66-21 victory over Rock Academy three days earlier in which Dudley and Kowack each scored 22 points to lead the Eagles. Anna Bliss led the Eagles with 10 rebounds.

San Diego Jewish Academy (3-7, 1-3) lost to Classical Academy 39-26 in an Ocean League game on Jan. 26. Mia Hansen scored 11 points to lead the Lions.

Girls soccer:

Torrey Pines (11-2-1, 4-0) defeated La Costa Canyon 3-0 in an Avocado League West game on Jan. 26.

Jayda Hammermeister scored two goals to lead the Falcons and Tatum Lenain scored one goal and had one assist. Falcons goalie Sherrie Antoun, who was credited with the shutout, had nine saves.

The victory followed a 4-2 league win against Carlsbad two days earlier in which Wright scored two goals. Sofia Beyer and Lenain each scored one goal and Daniela Nelson had one assist.

Santa Fe Christian (5-2-3, 1-0-2) defeated Del Lago Academy 6-2 in a Coastal League game on Jan. 27.

Chloe Frisch scored two goals and had one assist to lead the Eagles and Taylor Fine scored one goal and had two assists. Kerryanne North, Kate Bosman and Claire Gunness each scored one goal and Julia Roediger had one assist.

The Eagles played Francis Parker to a 1-1 tie in a league game on Jan. 24. Amy Blackburn scored one goal and had one assist to lead the Eagles. North and Frisch each scored one goal and Fine had one assist.

Cathedral Catholic (11-5-4, 2-0-1) played to a 1-1 tie with Point Loma in a Western League game on Jan. 25.

Bianca Caetano scored the Dons’ only goal off an assist from Casey Ocon.

Girls water polo:

Cathedral Catholic lost to Mater Dei of Santa Ana 19-7 in a nonleague game on Jan. 25.

Laura Larkin and Natalie Plumb each scored three goals to lead the Dons.