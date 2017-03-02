March 2: Week in sports for Carmel Valley, Del Mar, Solana Beach, Rancho Santa Fe and Encinitas

Boys basketball:

Torrey Pines finished off the regular season red-hot, and the early returns suggest the Falcons are carrying that momentum into the playoffs.The Falcons extended their winning streak to 17 games with a 60-52 victory over La Jolla Country Day in a first-round playoff game in the elite Open Division on Feb. 25. Finn Sullivan scored 15 points and Jacob Gilliam scored 14 points and had 10 rebounds to lead the No. 2 seeded Falcons. Hayden Helfrich scored 12 points and Ethan Esposito added 11 points.The Falcons combined for 16 assists as they improved to 27-3 overall for the season.

La Costa Canyon lost to top-seeded St. Augustine 68-45 in a first-round Open Division playoff game on Feb. 25.Logan Wazny scored 15 points and Andrew Hogan added 10 points to lead the No. 8 seeded Mavericks.The Mavericks fell to 19-9 overall for the season.

Cathedral Catholic defeated Poway 80-64 in a Division I playoff game on Feb. 25.Brandon McCoy scored 27 points and Dallas Cunningham scored 19 points to lead the Dons.Christian Moore added 14 points.The victory followed a 66-62 first round victory over Grossmont on Feb. 22 in which McCoy led the Dons with 41 points.The Dons improved to 12-14 overall for the season.

Top-seeded Canyon Crest Academy defeated No. 8 La Jolla 71-53 in a Division II playoff game on Feb. 25. The victory followed a 63-60 victory over No. 16 Del Norte in a first-round game on Feb. 25 in which Tyler Elsom scored 14 points and Jakob Travis scored 13 points to lead the Ravens.Aaron Acosta scored 11 points and Ryan Michaels added 10 points.The Ravens improved to 22-7 overall for the season.

Girls basketball:

Torrey Pines upset top-seeded Mount Miguel 58-50 in a Division I playoff game on Feb. 24.Angelina Roque scored 23 points to lead the No. 9 seeded Falcons.Meghan Voss scored 13 points and Rachel Shen added 12 points.Taylor Bronaugh scored nine points and had nine rebounds.The victory followed a 62-54 first-round victory over No. 8 Rancho Buena Vista in which Roque led the Falcons with 23 points and Voss scored 14 points.The Falcons improved to 16-9 overall for the season.

No. 10 Cathedral Catholic lost to No. 2 West Hills 34-29 in a Division I playoff game on Feb. 24.Natalie Rotherham scored 10 points in defeat for the Dons.The loss followed a 48-42 first-round playoff victory over Horizon Christian Academy on Feb. 21 in which Kaylee Stiffler led the Dons with 22 points and Mazatlan Harris added 11 points.The Dons fell to 12-17 overall for the season.

No. 6 Santa Fe Christian lost to Mater Dei 60-47 in a Division I playoff game on Feb. 24.Ashley Kowack scored 28 points to lead the Eagles and Shannon Sanmillian added nine points and 10 rebounds.The setback followed a 61-29 first-round playoff victory over Ramona two days earlier in which Emma Dudley scored 22 points and had 13 rebounds to lead the Eagles.Kowack scored 16 points and Sanmillian added 10 points.The Eagles fell to 16-11 overall for the season.

Girls soccer:

Cathedral Catholic lost to Steele Canyon 2-1 in a first round Open Division playoff game on Feb. 22.Madison Mercado scored the Dons only goal off an assist from Mikayla Kappes.The Dons fell to 16-6-4 overall for the season.

Girls water polo:

Canyon Crest Academy defeated Santana 5-2 in the Division III championship game on Feb. 25.Megan Tomasi and Zoe Chan each scored two goals to lead the Ravens.Ertha Howe added on goal and Ravens goalie Sofia Anderson had eight saves.