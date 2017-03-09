March 9: Week in sports for Carmel Valley News, Del Mar Times, Solana Beach, Rancho Santa Fe and Encinitas Advocate

Boys basketball:

Santa Fe Christian’s 11-year San Diego Section championship drought is over.

The top-seeded Eagles defeated No. 6 Lincoln 39-35 in the Division I championship game at University of San Diego’s Jenny Craig Pavilion on March 4.

Moore scored 13 points and Stevenson scored 11 points to lead the Eagles.

The victory followed a 68-55 semifinal victory over No. 5 El Camino on March 1 in which Owen Aschieris scored 25 points to lead the Eagles.

Moore scored 19 points and Tyler Mead scored 10 points.

The Eagles improved their overall record for the season to 20-10.

*****

Torrey Pines lost to St. Augustine 47-44 in an Open Division championship game on March 4.

Hayden Helfrich scored 15 points to lead the Falcons and Jacob Gilliam scored 12 points.

The Falcons advanced to the finals after a 54-50 semifinal victory over Vista on Feb. 28 in which Gilliam scored 26 points and had 13 rebounds.

Finn Sullivan scored 11 points and Ethan Esposito added 10 points.

The Falcons fell to 28-4 overall for the season.

*****

Cathedral Catholic lost to Lincoln 58-53 in a Division I semifinal on March 2.

Brandon McCoy scored 23 points to lead the Dons.

The Dons fell to 12-15 overall for the season.

Girls soccer:

Torrey Pines defeated Steele Canyon 1-0 in the Open Division championship game on March 3.

Tatum Lenain scored the Falcons only goal and goalie Sherrie Antoun had four saves.

The Falcons improved their overall record for the season to 20-2-1.

*****

Boys soccer:

Canyon Crest Academy defeated Scripps Ranch 2-1 in the Division I championship game.

Evan Shapiro and Chris DePetro each scored one goal to lead the Ravens.

Baseball:

Torrey Pines opened its season with a 9-1 victory over Murrieta Valley in a nonleague Pirate Baseball Classic game on March 4.

Robby Schlesier had three hits including a double and two RBI to lead the Falcons.

Falcons starter Tucker Pike, who was credited with the victory, allowed one run on four hits and three walks in six innings.

*****

Santa Fe Christian was held to five its in its season opener as the Eagles lost to Great Oak 7-3 in a nonleague Pirate Baseball Classic game on March 3.

Daniel Hoopen had two hits to lead the Eagles.

Golf:

La Costa Canyon defeated San Pasqual 194-250 in a nonleague match on March 3 at The Vineyard.

Avery Schmidt shot an even par 35 to lead the Mavericks.

Cathedral Catholic defeated Great Oak 199-206 In a nonleague match on March 2 at Redhawk.

French shot a 1-over-par 37 to lead the Dons.

Lacrosse:

Canyon Crest Academy defeated Westview 13-7 in a regular season opener for both teams on March 2.

Shayna Weinstein, Ally Deremer and Anna Hong each scored four goals to lead the Ravens.

Miranda Rafner had six saves.