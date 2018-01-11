Jan. 11: Week in Sports

Girls basketball:

Torrey Pines standout Rachel Shen had her first career triple-double as the Falcons defeated Vista 65-51 in a Tip-Off Classic tournament game on Jan. 3.

Shen led the Falcons with 24 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and 10 steals.

Maddie McClurg scored 19 points and Izzy Ascencio had nine points and 12 rebounds.

The Falcons lost to Westview 51-42 in a nonleague game on Jan. 5 in which Shen scored 22 points.

The Falcons fell to 6-7 overall for the season.

*****

Santa Fe Christian defeated Millikan of Long Beach 53-46 in a nonleague SoCal Rn ‘N Gun Against Cancer tournament game on Jan. 6.

Emma Dudley scored 19 points and had 15 rebounds and eight shot blocks to lead the Eagles.

Ashley Kowack scored 15 points and had nine rebounds and Kylee Steele had 12 points and seven rebounds.

The victory followed a 57-43 loss to La Jolla Country Day in a Coastal League opener for both teams on Jan. 3 in which Dudley led the Eagles with 17 points and 10 rebounds and Kowack had 14 points.

Shannon Sanmillian scored four points and had 10 rebounds.

The Eagles improved to 9-2 overall for the season.

*****

La Costa Canyon defeated Poway 61-33 in a nonleague game on Jan. 4.

Katie Quain scored 10 points and Kaylee Berry had 10 points as the Mavericks improved to 12-4 overall for the season.

Boys basketball:

Torrey Pines defeated Westview 67-40 in a nonleague game on Jan. 5.

Michael Pope scored 23 points and Finn Sullivan had 21 points and 10 rebounds as the Falcons won their fourth straight game.

The Falcons improved to 14-2 overall for the season.

*****

Cathedral Catholic lost to George Washington Prep 71-48 in a nonleague Real Run Classic tournament game on Jan. 6.

Freshman Obinna Anyanwu led the Dons with eight points and six rebounds.

The loss followed the Dons’ 73-40 nonleague victory over Kearny in a Western League opener for both teams.

Freshman Thomas Notarainni scored 19 points and had eight rebounds and Anyanwu had 12 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four steals.

The Dons improved 6-7 overall for the season.

Girls soccer:

A long winter break didn’t slow Torrey Pines’ momentum.

Playing for the first time in nearly four weeks, the Falcons remained unbeaten through 10 games after defeating Rancho Buena Vista 3-0 in a nonleague game on Jan. 4.

The Falcons were playing for the first time since they beat El Camino 4-2 on Dec. 12.

Tatum Lenain, Jordan Rowell and Brigitte Bonebrake each scored one goal.

Emma Pacelli had two assists and Kate Thomas added one assist.

The Falcons improved to 9-0-1 overall for the season.

Girls water polo:

Cathedral Catholic defeated La Jolla 15-4 in a Western League opener for both teams on Jan. 4.

Laura Larkin led the Dons with nine goals.

Izze Zimmerman had three goals and Lyndsey Hightower added two goals.