Jan. 25: Week in Sports

Girls soccer:

Torrey Pines survived meetings with two tough Avocado League West opponents to extend its season-opening unbeaten streak to 16.

The Falcons played Canyon Crest Academy to a 1-1 tie on Jan. 19 as freshman Karly Reeves scored the Falcons’ only goal off an assist from Jordan Rowell.

The Falcons two days earlier defeated San Dieguito Academy 3-2.

Tatum Lenain led the Falcons with two goals and Reeves scored one goal.

The Falcons improved to 2-0-1 in league and 13-0-3 overall for the season.

Canyon Crest Academy improved to 0-1-1 in league (6-3-5 overall) and San Dieguito Academy fell to 1-1-0 in league (6-5-1 overall).

*****

Cathedral Catholic defeated Point Loma 2-1 in a Western League game on Jan. 18.

Freshmen Savannah Winkenhofer and Madison Smith each scored one goal for the Dons and Audrey Covington and Kennedy Rawding each had one assist.

The Dons lost to La Jolla 2-0 in in their league opener two days earlier.

The Dons improved to 1-1 in league and 7-3-3 overall for the season.

*****

La Costa Canyon lost to Carlsbad 3-2 in an Avocado League West game on Jan. 19.

The Mavericks defeated Sage Creek 6-1 in their league opener two days earlier as Liliana Medrano scored two goals to lead LCC.

Kendall Nicholas and Gracey Walke each scored one goal and had one assist and Bianca Plowman had two helpers.

The Mavericks fell to 1-1 in league and 3-4-4 overall for the season.

Boys basketball:

Torrey Pines extended its winning streak to eight games as the Falcons defeated Canyon Crest Academy 75-56 in an Avocado League West game on Jan. 19.

Finn Sullivan led the Falcons with 24 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Bryce Pope scored 20 points and his twin brother Michael scored 15 points.

The win followed an 81-67 league win against San Dieguito Academy two days earlier in which Bryce Pope had 26 points and Sullivan scored 25 points.

Michael Pope added 12 points.

The Falcons improved to 2-0 in league and 18-2 overall for the season.

*****

Cathedral Catholic defeated Lincoln 41-38 in a Western League game on Jan. 19.

Freshman Thomas Notarainni led the Dons with 12 points and Obinna Anyanwu (also a freshman) scored seven points and had eight rebounds and three shot blocks.

The victory followed a 71-61 league win against Patrick Henry three days earlier in which Anyanwu scored 22 points and had 19 rebounds and four shot blocks.

Notarainni scored 19 points and freshman Alex Wade and Connor Williams each added 10 points.

The Dons improved to 3-2 in league and 8-10 overall for the season.

*****

La Costa Canyon defeated Carlsbad 57-53 in an Avocado League West game on Jan. 19.

Graham Cook scored 25 points to lead the Mavericks and Chandler Daugherty added 11 points.

The Mavericks improved to 2-0 in league and 9-10 overall for the season.

*****

Santa Fe Christian defeated Francis Parker 74-57 in a Coastal League game on Jan. 19.

Matthew Stevenson led the Eagles with 24 points. Jack McRoskey scored 19 points and T.J. Askew added 12 points.

The Eagles improved to 2-3 in league and 10-9 overall for the season.

Girls basketball:

Santa Fe Christian extended its winning streak to six games as the Eagles defeated Imperial 58-52 in a nonleague game on Jan. 20.

Ashley Kowack led the Eagles with 23 points and Emma Dudley scored 16 points and had nine rebounds and seven assists.

Shannon Sanmillian added 13 points.

Kowack also had six shot blocks.

The victory followed a 53-31 Coastal League win against Francis Parker the previous day in which Kowack led the Eagles with 23 points and Dudley scored 15 points and had 16 rebounds and 17 shot blocks.

Sanmillian added 11 points and Kylee Steele had 10 assists.

The Eagles improved to 1-1 in league and 14-2 overall for the season.

*****

Torrey Pines defeated Canyon Crest Academy 61-50 in an Avocado League West game on Jan. 19.

Rachel Shen scored 21 points and Maddie McClurg had 18 points to lead the Falcons.

Alexandra Babakanian added nine points and Izzy Ascencio had 13 rebounds.

The victory followed a 44-42 league win against San Dieguito Academy two days earlier in which McClurg had 15 points and Shen scored 11 points.

The Falcons improved to 2-0 in league and 10-7 overall for the season.

*****

La Costa Canyon defeated Carlsbad 65-16 in an Avocado League West game on Jan. 19.

Alexis Machain led the Mavericks with 16 points and Hannah Etheridge added 12 points.

The Mavericks improved to 2-0 in league and 14-5 overall for the season.

*****

Cathedral Catholic remained unbeaten in Western League play as the Dons extended their winning streak to six games with a 71-31 victory over Lincoln on Jan. 19.

Kaylee Stiffler led the Dons with 24 points and Angelina Roque added 11 points.

The Dons improved to 5-0 in league and 13-7 overall for the season.