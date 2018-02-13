Feb. 15: Week in Sports

Boys basketball:

The amazing winning streak continues.

Torrey Pines won its 15th straight game and its 51st league game going back to 2013 as the Falcons defeated Carlsbad 73-54 in an Avocado League West game on Feb. 9.

Bryce Pope led the Falcons with 23 points. His twin brother Michael Pope scored 18 points and Brandon Angel added 17 points, his season high.

The victory followed a 70-41 league win against Canyon Crest Academy two days earlier in which Bryce Pope had 24 points and Michael Pope scored 21 points.

Finn Sullivan added 13 points.

The Falcons improved to 8-0 in league and 25-2 overall for the season.

*****

Cathedral Catholic’s freshmen standouts continued to impress as the Dons defeated Lincoln 63-44 in a Western League game on Feb. 9.

Freshman Thomas Notarainni scored 21 points and Obinna Anyanwu (also a freshman) scored 16 points.

Anyanwu also had 11 rebounds and five shot blocks.

The victory followed a 66-58 league victory against La Jolla three days earlier in which Notarainni scored 23 points, Anyanwu had 18 points and Alex Wade (also a freshman) added 14 points.

The Dons improved to 6-4 in league and 11-12 overall for the season.

Santa Fe Christian defeated Canyon Crest Academy 61-42 in a nonleague game on Feb. 10.

*****

Spencer Rydin led the Eagles with 18 points and T.J. Askew had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Matthew Stevenson had 11 points and eight rebounds and Jack McRoskey added nine points and assists.

The victory followed a 61-58 loss to The Bishop’s in a Coastal League game on Feb. 7.

Stevenson had 19 points and nine rebounds, McRoskey scored 14 points and had eight assists, and Askew added nine points and 11 rebounds.

The Eagles fell to 5-5 in league and 14-11 overall for the season.

*****

La Costa Canyon defeated San Dieguito Academy 67-61 in an Avocado League West game on Feb. 9.

Chandler Daugherty led the Mavericks with 19 points, Graham Cook had 13 points and JaQuan Carroll and Jackson Curtis each added 12 points.

The Mavericks improved to 5-3 in league and 12-13 overall for the season.

*****

Canyon Crest Academy defeated Sage Creek 72-47 in an Avocado League West game on Feb. 9

Tyler Elsom led the Ravens with 19 points and Aaron Acosta had 15 points.

M.J. Metz scored 14 points and Sam Crespy added 11 points.

The Ravens improved to 5-3 in league and 16-10 overall for the season.

Girls basketball:

Cathedral Catholic defeated Lincoln 64-22 in a Western League game on Feb. 9.

Kaylee Stiffler led the Dons with 15 points and freshman Alyssa Garcia and Mazatlan Harris each added 11 points.

Harris also had 11 rebounds and four shot blocks.

The victory followed a 73-42 league win against Mira Mesa three days earlier in which Harris led the Dons with 24 points and Stiffler had 11 points.

Harris also had 15 rebounds.

The Dons improved to 9-1 in league and 17-9 overall for the season.

*****

La Costa Canyon defeated San Dieguito Academy 60-24 in an Avocado League West game on Feb. 9.

Colleen Haggerty led the Mavericks with 14 points.

The Mavericks improved to 8-0 in league and 20-5 overall for the season.

*****

Torrey Pines defeated Carlsbad 59-49 in an Avocado League West game on Feb. 9.

Rachel Shen led the Falcons with 17 points and Maddie McClurg and Alexandra Babakanian each added 12 points.

The victory followed a 44-38 league win against Canyon Crest Academy in which Beryl Dannis had 12 points and Izzy Ascencio had 11 points.

The Falcons improved to 6-2 in league and 15-9 overall for the season.

*****

Santa Fe Christian defeated The Bishop’s 51-40 in a Coastal League game on Feb. 7.

Emma Dudley led the Eagles with 22 points, Anna Bliss had 13 points and Ashley Kowack added 10 points.

Dudley also had 11 rebounds, Bliss had 10 rebounds and Alli Grace Raymond had 12 rebounds.

The victory followed a 57-46 league win against Mira Mesa four days earlier in which Kowack led the Eagles with 24 points, Dudley had 13 points and Bliss added 12.

The Eagles improved to 3-2 in league and 18-3 overall for the season.

Girls soccer:

Cathedral Catholic played University City to a 2-2 tie in an Eastern League game on Feb. 9.

Kennedy Rawding and Marie Temprendola each scored one goal and Sophia Aragon and Madison Smith (both freshmen) each had one assist.

The Dons defeated Scripps Ranch 4-3 in a league game the previous day.

Rawding had two goals and one assist, Smith had one goal and two assists, and Emily McCalligett added a goal for the Dons.

The Dons improved to 4-2-1 in league and 13-4-5 overall for the season.