March 8: Week in Sports

Boys basketball:

Santa Fe Christian won its second straight state sectional title as the No. 2-seeded Eagles defeated No. 1 El Camino 63-52 in the San Diego Section Division I championship game on March 2.

Matthew Stevenson led the Eagles with 24 points and Spencer Rydin scored 12 points.Jack McRoskey added nine points.The Eagles won their seventh consecutive game to improve to 20-11 overall for the season.The Eagles advanced to the Division III state playoffs as the No. 6 seed. They were scheduled to play No. 11 Murrieta Mesa on March 7.

No. 2-seeded Torrey Pines lost to No. 3 Mission Bay 64-62 in an Open Division semifinal on Feb. 28. The loss snapped an 18-game winning streak. Finn Sullivan led the Falcons with 27 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.Michael Pope scored 16 points and Bryce Pope (Michael’s twin brother) had nine points and eight rebounds.The Falcons fell to 28-3 overall for the season.Torrey Pines advanced to the state playoff championships as the No. 2 seed in the Southern California regionals. The Falcons were scheduled to play No. 15 Taft of Woodland Hills on March 7.

Girls basketball

An intensely competitive regular season schedule left San Dieguito Academy’s girls team limping into the postseason having lost 13 of their previous 14 games. An argument can be made, however, that playing in the tough Avocado League West prepared the Mustangs for the postseason, and their playoff results support that argument.

SDA won its first San Diego Section title, as the No. 4-seeded Mustangs defeated No. 7 Castle Park 55-36 in the Division IV championship game on March 3.

Sophomore Addison Werbelow led the Mustangs with 21 points and freshman Skyler Pavlovich had 12 points and 15 rebounds. The Mustangs went 2-8 in the Avocado League West before winning four consecutive playoff games to improve to 12-15 overall for the season.

The Mustangs advanced to the Division V state playoffs as the No. 11 seed in the Southern California regional. They were scheduled to play No. 6 Oakwood of North Hollywood on March 7.

The Santa Fe Christian girls’ team defeated Westview 65-58 in an Open Division state championship qualifying game on March 1. Ashley Kowack scored 15 points and Emma Dudley had 13 points and 12 rebounds and 12 assists to lead the Eagles.

Kowack also had five rebounds and seven steals. Shannon Sanmillian’s had 12 points, Anna Bliss scored 10 points and Kylee Steele added nine points.

The Eagles improved to 20-4 overall for the season. They advanced to the state championship playoffs as the No. 6 seed in the Southern California regionals, were scheduled to play No. 11 Village Christian on March 7.

Boys soccer:

La Costa Canyon lost to San Marcos 4-2 in the Open Division championship game on March 3.

Jacob Chong led the Mavericks with two goals and goalie Gavin Simmons had two saves.The Mavericks advanced to the Division Southern California Regional Championships as the No. 7 seed. They were scheduled to play No.2 Cathedral of Los Angeles on March 7.

Baseball:

Santa Fe Christian defeated Clairemont 8-3 in its season-opening nonleague Kendra Couch Classic tournament game on March. 3.

Ethan Paulson had three RBI and Ryan Desaegher and Cole Roberts each had two hits.

Roberts also had three runs scored.Paulson, Stephen Pierson and Tyler Thornton combined on the four-hit shutout.

Softball:

Torrey Pines defeated Oceanside 2-0 in a nonleague opener for both teams on March 2.

Starter Kiley Rose and Hayley White combined on the shutout.Rose scattered seven hits in 5 1/3 innings and White allowed no hits and no walks in 1 2/3 innings.