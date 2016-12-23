Dec. 22: Week in sports for Carmel Valley, Del Mar, Solana Beach, Rancho Santa Fe and Encinitas

Football:

Liam King had already proven that he could handle distance.The Cathedral Catholic place kicker connected on field goals from 41, 40 and 37 yards out earlier this season. King showed that he could handle some pressure, too, in a CIF state championship Division 1-AA bowl game. The 5-foot-9 senior drained a 20-yarder that was the difference for the Dons in a wild 38-35 overtime victory over St. Mary's of Stockton in the Dec. 16 title game at Sacramento State's Hornet Stadium.

The biggest kick in program history (which goes back to 1957 as University High) capped a 15-0 season for the Dons.The title game was a rematch of the 2008 state championship game (Cathedral Catholic won that one, 37-34).The Dons rallied from a 28-14 deficit in the fourth quarter.Morrison Mirer's 46-yard interception return for a touchdown with less than 1:30 capped a run of 21 unanswered points that gave the Dons an improbable 35-28 lead.

St. Mary's erased that lead with a 70-yard scoring pass in the final minute, sending the game into overtime.Dons quarterback Tate Haynes completed 18 of 28 pass attempts for 318 yards and three touchdowns.Shawn Poma rushed for 70 yards and one touchdown on 14 carries. He also caught two passes for 86 yards and one touchdown.

Boys basketball:

Torrey Pines defeated Santa Fe Christian 57-49 in a Grossmont tournament game on Dec. 16. Jacob Gilliam scored 19 points and had 12 rebounds to lead the Falcons. Ethan Esposito had and eight rebounds and Cade Kinney-Shackelford added 11 points and six rebounds. The Falcons improved their overall record for the season to 7-0.

La Costa Canyon defeated Rancho Buena Vista 73-60 in a North County Classic tournament game on Dec. 17. Logan Wazny scored 15 points to lead the Mavericks and Graham Cook added 10 points. The victory followed a 61-40 win against Mt. Carmel on Dec. 16 in which Christian Gallagher led the Mavericks with 16 points. Cook and Alec Peneschi each added 11 points. The Mavericks improved to 8-2 overall for the season.

San Dieguito Academy lost to Serra 60-45 in a nonleague game on Dec. 17. Yarin Arbib and Lucas Oldham each scored 14 points to lead the Mustangs and Daniel Chagnon added eight points. The Mustangs fell to 2-5 overall for the season.

Girls basketball:

La Costa Canyon defeated Vista 60-30 in a nonleague game on Dec. 16.Kaylee Berry scored 14 points and Alexis Machain scored 13 points to lead the Mavericks.Hannah Etheridge added 10 points. The Mavericks improved to 6-2 overall for the season.

Santa Fe Christian lost to South Medford (Ore.) 85-68 in a nonleague game on Dec. 17. Emma Dudley scored 22 points to lead the Eagles. Ashley Kowack score 16 points and Shannon Sanmillian added 15 points. The loss followed a 54-40 victory over Del Norte in a Maverick Round-Up Tournament game on Dec. 13. Dudley scored 21 points and Kowack scored 20 points to lead the Eagles. The Eagles improved their overall record for the season to 6-2.

Torrey Pines defeated Cathedral Catholic 55-48 in a Tip-Off Classic Tournament game on Dec. 16. Angelina Roque scored 16 points to lead the Falcons and Taylor Bronaugh scored 12 points. Rachen Shen added 10 points. The Falcons improved their overall record for the season to 3-2.The Dons fell to 1-8.

Girls soccer:

Cathedral Catholic suffered a 2-1 overtime loss to Huntington Beach in the Mater Dei Premier Invitational Tournament on Dec. 17. The Dons went 2-1-1 in the tournament. They defeated Canyon 6-0 in a quarterfinal on Dec. 16. Danika Chargualaf and Catherine Cameron each scored two goals and Emily Knepler scored one goal and had two assists to lead the Dons.Madison Mercado scored one goal and had one assist. Dons goalie Kelli McCarthy was credited with the shutout. The Dons played to a 1-1 tie with Los Alamitos in the tournament opener on Dec. 14. Bailey Malinowski scored the Dons' only goal. Madison Mercado scored one goal and had one assist to lead the Dons in a 2-0 victory over San on Dec. 15. The Dons improved to 3-3-2 overall for the season.

La Costa Canyon lost to West Hills 1-0 in a Holiday Jubilee Tournament game on Dec. 15. The Mavericks went 2-1 in the tournament. They opened with a 2-0 victory over Rancho Buena Vista in which Kami Hoban and Lizzy Teran each scored one goal. Teran scored on an assist from Hadley Sbrega to lead the Mavericks in a 1-0 victory over Scripps Ranch on Dec. 14. Mavericks goalie Emily Cuthbert was credited with the shutout. The Mavericks improved to 2-2 overall for the season.