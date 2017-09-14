Sept. 14: Week in Sports

Football:

San Diego Jewish Academy improved to 2-0 to start the season as the Lions defeated West Shores of Salton City (Imperial County) 28-14 in a nonleague game on Sept. 7.

Cathedral Catholic defeated Westview 48-6 in a nonleague game on Sept. 8, the first win of the season for the defending Division 1-AA state champions, who lost their first two games after going undefeated last season.

Torrey Pines defeated Fallbrook 44-0 in a nonleague game on Sept. 8. The Falcons improved to 2-1 overall for the season.

La Costa Canyon improved to 3-0 to start the season as the Mavericks defeated Escondido 38-0 in a nonleague game on Sept. 8. The Mavericks improved to 3-0 overall for the season and the Mustangs fell to 7-2 overall for the season.

The Mavericks have outscored their first three opponents by a combined 122-20 margin.

Volleyball:

Torrey Pines defeated Point Loma 3-1 (25-21, 21-25, 25-16, 25-12) in a nonleague match on Sept. 7.

Emily Fitzner had seven kills, 16 assists, five aces, five blocks and 12 digs and Jaden Whitmarsh had 13 kills and 11 digs to lead the Falcons.

Kiara McNulty had 17 assists and five kills.

The Falcons improved to 3-1 overall for the season.

Canyon Crest Academy defeated Carlsbad 3-1 (25-18, 24-26, 25-17, 25-19) in an Avocado League West opener for both teams on Sept. 6.

Hannah Martin and Olivia Schewe each had 13 kills to lead the Ravens and Sydney Ely had 12 kills.

Olivia Lovenberg had 40 assists.

The Ravens defeated Eastlake 3-1 (24-26, 25-11, 25-16, 25-15) in a nonleague match the next day in which Schewe had 13 kills and Martin had nine kills.

Lovenberg had 40 assists and Vivienne Franke had 21 digs.

The Ravens improved to 3-1 overall for the season.

Cathedral Catholic defeated The Bishop’s School 3-0 (26-24, 25-15, 25-19) in a nonleague match on Sept. 5.

Peyton Wilhite had 12 kills and three blocks and Jaalyn Sotoa had 11 kills to lead the Dons.

Kylie Adams had 29 assists and six digs.

Karenna Wurl had 11 digs and The Dons improved to 2-1 overall for the season.

Santa Fe Christian defeated Patrick Henry 2-0 (25-20, 25-15) in a September Classic Tournament game on Sept. 8.

Sarah Schrag had nine kills and Anaree Smith had 25 kills to lead the Eagles as they improved their overall record for the season to 3-1.

San Dieguito Academy bounced back for a 3-1 (25-19, 25-19, 15-25, 25-22) victory over Ramona on Sept. 8.

The Mustangs improved to 7-2 overall for the season.

La Costa Canyon defeated San Dieguito Academy 3-0 (25-21, 25-18, 25-21) in an Avocado League West opener for both teams on Sept. 5. Jesse Lumsden had nine kills to lead the Mavericks and Katie Lougeay and Morgan Lewis each had eight kills.

Sophia Tulino had 20 assists and Mia Schafer had 12 assists.

The Mavericks defeated Point Loma 3-1 (25-23, 24-26, 25-17, 25-22) three days later in a nonleague match. The Mavericks improved to 3-0 overall for the season.

Field Hockey:

Cathedral Catholic defeated San Marcos 2-0 in a nonleague game on Sept. 5.

Isabella Mattera scored one goal to lead the Dons. Daphne Tenuto scored one goal and Rachel Brenk had one assist.

The Dons improved to 3-0-1 overall for the season.

Cross Country:

Torrey Pines’ Robert Bartsch (10:11.8) placed sixth to lead the Falcons to a second-place finish. The Falcons (88 points) finished one point behind Sage Creek (87).

La Costa Canyon’s Kristin Fahy won the Bronco Invitational at Kit Carson Park in Escondido on Sept. 9. The junior standout ran the 2-mile course in 11:18.0, leading the Mavericks’ girls team to a first-place finish in the Division I heat with a 113 team score, six points ahead of El Camino.

LCC’s Jessica Riedman (11:49.1) placed fifth.

LCC’s Garrett Stanford (9:54.5) took first place in the Division I boy’s heat, leading the Mavericks to a third-place finish. His twin brother and teammate Jacob Stanford (9:55.1) placed second.

Golf:

Cathedral Catholic defeated Our Lady of the Peace 201-224 in a Western League match on Sept. 5 at The Grand Del Mar.

Sabrina Nguyen shot an even-par 36 to lead the Dons.