Sept. 28: Week in Sports

Football:

Demitri Washington scored three touchdowns to lead Santa Fe Christian to a 58-14 nonleague victory over La Jolla on Sept. 15.

SFC jumped out to a 30-7 lead after the first quarter and took a 44-7 lead into halftime.

Washington and Jack Miles each scored two rushing touchdowns to lead the Eagles.

Eagles quarterback Michael Linguadoca completed 4 of 5 pass attempts for 99 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions.

Washington rushed for 53 yards on two carries and caught a 62-yard scoring pass from Linguadoca.

Miles rushed for 39 yards on eight carries.

Washington also led the Eagles defensively with seven tackles and three sacks.

The Eagles improved to 1-2 overall for the season.

*****

La Costa Canyon defeated Poway 35-7 in a nonleague game on Sept. 15.

Mavericks quarterback Jake Neufeld threw for two touchdowns and added a rushing touchdown to lead the Mavericks.

The Mavericks improved to 4-0 overall for the season.

*****

Torrey Pines lost to El Camino 42-31 in an Avocado League West opener for both teams on Sept. 15.

Mac Bingham scored four touchdowns in defeat for the Falcons.

The Falcons fell to 2-2 overall for the season.

*****

Cathedral Catholic lost to Helix 39-0 in a nonleague game on Sept. 15.

The defending state Division 1-AA champions fell to 1-3 overall for the season.

Volleyball

La Costa Canyon took first place in the Contender Division of the prestigious Durango Fall Classic in Las Vegas as the Mavericks defeated Coronado of Henderson, Nevada, 2-0 (25-20, 25-22) in the Sept. 16 championship match.

The two-day tournament drew 64 teams from 11 states.

Jessi Lumsden had eight kills and Michelle Polechonski had seven kills and four blocks to lead the Mavericks.

Mia Schafer had 16 assists and Caitlin Kikta had eight assists and two aces.

Lexy Finnerty had 15 digs

The Mavericks went 6-1 in the tournament.

Earlier in the day LCC defeated Village Christian of Sun Valley (25-18, 25-16) and Liberty of Bakersfield (25-23, 25-17).

Riley Dean and Morgan Lewis each had six kills to lead the Mavericks in the Village Christian match and Polechonski and Morgan Lewis each had eight kills in the Liberty match.

The Mavericks improved to 8-3 overall for the season.

*****

Cathedral Catholic took third place in the Durango tournament’s Bronze Bracket.

The Dons went 4-2 in the tournament, culminating with a 2-0 (25-23, 26-24) victory over Bonneville High on Sept. 16.

Lindsey Miller had 11 kills and Kylie Adams had 18 assists and eight digs to lead the Dons.

The tournament followed a 3-0 (25-19, 26-24, 25-15) nonleague victory over Santa Fe Christian on Sept. 13.

Jaalyn Sotoa had 11 kills and three blocks to lead the Dons and Miller, Talia Niu and Peyton Wilhite each had eight kills.

Adams had 27 assists and nine digs.

Abby Phillips had eight kills to lead the Eagles and Sarah Schrag had seven kills.

Anaree Smith had 33 assists and Camryn had 23 digs.

The Dons improved to 7-4 overall for the season.

The Eagles fell to 6-3 overall for the season.

*****

Torrey Pines lost to Archbishop Mitty of San Jose 2-1 (16-25, 25-16, 25-18) in the Sept. 16 fifth place game of the Durango tournament’s Silver Division.

Jaden Whitmarsh had 12 kills and six kills to lead the Falcons.

Emily Fitzner had 17 assists and Kiara McNulty had 14 assists.

Earlier in the day the Falcons defeated Assumption (Louisville, Kentucky) 2-1 and Skyview (Nampa, Idaho) 2-0.

Whitmarsh had 13 kills and Kendra Ham had 11 kills in the Assumption match and Whitmarsh led the Falcons with 14 kills against Skyview.

The Falcons went 4-3 in the tournament as they improved their overall record for the season to 8-3.

Field hockey:

Torrey Pines opened the Serra Tournament in impressive fashion, as the Falcons outscored their opponents by a combined 14-0 in three straight victories on Sept. 16.

The tournament is scheduled to resume on Sept. 23.

The Falcons opened the tournament with a 4-0 victory over La Costa Canyon in which Kristin Bitter scored one goal and had one assist and Emma Marks, Sophia LeRose and Jensen Gutzwiller each scored one goal.

Goalies Lisa Hibberd and Allie Joas had six and two saves, respectively.

LeRose, Bitter and Ryan Poe each scored two goals in an 8-0 victory over Otay Ranch.

Bitter and Poe each scored one goal in a 2-0 victory over Newport Harbor.

The Falcons improved their overall record for the season to 6-2.

Cross country:

La Costa Canyon standout Kristin Fahy won the Division 2 race of the Mt. Carmel Invitational meet on Sept. 16.

The junior ran the 2.7-mile course at Balboa Park’s Morley Field in 15:05.3.