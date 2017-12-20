Dec. 21: Week in Sports

Boys basketball:

Torrey Pines remains unbeaten as the Falcons reeled off their 10th straight win to start the season and took home another piece of hardware.

The Falcons defeated San Marcos 60-55 in the championship game of the North County Holiday Classic on Dec. 16.

Finn Sullivan scored 25 points and had 10 rebounds and three assists to lead the Falcons and Bryce Pope scored 22 points.

The victory followed a white-knuckle 69-66 overtime win against Vista in the semifinals the previous day in which Bryce Pope led the Falcons with 35 points,

Sullivan scored 15 points and had seven rebounds and seven assists and Michael Pope (Bryce’s twin) scored 14 points.

The Falcons opened the tournament with a 65-56 win against Santa Fe Christian on Dec. 11 in which Bryce Pope scored 23 points and Noah Viera scored 15 points.

Two days later Bryce Hope scored 22 points to lead the Falcons in a 77-49 victory over Mission Vista.

The Falcons defeated Poway 74-58 on Dec. 13 as Bryce Pope led the Falcons with 30 points and Michael Pope scored 19 points.

Sullivan added 13 points and had eight rebounds and nine assists.

Santa Fe Christian bounced back from a first-round loss to Torrey Tines as the Eagles reeled off four straight wins.

The Eagles concluded the tournament with a 62-44 victory over Poway in which Matthew Stevenson scored 26 points to lead the Eagles.

T.J. Askew added 13 points.

The Eagles improved to 7-3 overall for the season.

Girls basketball:

Torrey Pines defeated San Pasqual 47-43 in a JV/VAR Tip-Off Classic game on Dec. 13.

Rachel Shen scored 20 points to lead the Falcons and Izzy Ascencio added 11 points and had 16 rebounds.

The Falcons lost to Del Norte 54-39 the previous day as Shen led the Falcons with nine points.

The Falcons improved to 4-3 overall for the season.

*****

Santa Fe Christian remains unbeaten to start the season after a 67-65 overtime victory in a Maverick Round-Up tournament game on Dec. 16.

Ashley Kowack scored 27 points and Emma Dudley scored 26 points to lead the Eagles.

Dudley also had 22 rebounds and seven assists.

Kowack had 10 rebounds and five steals.

The victory followed a 72-49 victory over El Camino the previous day in which Kowack scored 26 points and Dudley scored 16 points and had 11 rebounds.

*****

Cathedral Catholic defeated University City 57-30 in a JV/VAR Tip-Off Classic game on Dec. 15.

Rose Smedley scored 14 points to lead the Dons and Mazatlan Harris scored 12 points and had 11 rebounds.

Freshman Alyssa Garcia added 11 points.

The Dons opened the tournament with a 54-44 victory over Poway on Dec. 12 in which Harris scored 15 points and had 11 rebounds and Garcia scored 12 points.

Kaylee Stiffler scored 10 points and had nine rebounds.

The Dons lost to La Costa Canyon 55-46 on Dec. 14.

Harris scored 16 points and had 16 rebounds and Stiffler scored 13 points and had nine rebounds.

The Dons improved to 7-3 overall for the season.

Girls soccer:

Torrey Pines extended their unbeaten streak to start the season to nine games as the Falcons defeated El Camino 4-2 in a nonleague game on Dec. 12.

Tatum Lenain scored three goals to lead the Falcons and Karly Reeves scored one goal and had one assist.

The Falcons improved to 8-0-1 overall for the season.

*****

Cathedral Catholic played Los Osos to a 0-0 tie in the Mater Dei Premier Invitational Tournament on Dec. 15.

The Dons opened the tournament with a 2-1 victory over Palos Verdes on Dec. 13 in which Daniella Brunetto and Madison Smith each scored one goal and Sophia Aragon had two assists.

The Dons defeated Hamilton (Chandler, Ariz.) 2-1 the next day as Sophia Aragon and Kennedy Rawding each scored one goal and Emali Mackinnon had two assists.

The Dons improved to 3-1-2 overall for the season.