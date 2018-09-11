Week in Sports: Sept. 13

Football:

Torrey Pines extended its season-opening winning streak to four games as the Falcons defeated San Pasqual 35-0 in a nonleague game on Sept. 7.

Running back Mac Bingham, a senior who has committed to playing baseball at USC, rushed for 154 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries.

Falcons quarterback Jason Heine completed 7 of 8 pass attempts for 80 yards.

The Falcons defense played prominently in the win, holding their opponent scoreless for the third time in four games.

The Falcons outscored their last two opponents by a combined 70-0, and all four opponents by a combined 130-45.

Porter Hollen, Dane Degoler, Tyler Wheeler and Mo Vanderweil each had one interception to lead the Falcons defensively.

Michael Sterns had eight tackles and Grant Anderson and Payson Campisano each had five tackles.

Santa Fe Christian defeated Mount Miguel 42-32 in a nonleague game on Sept. 7.

Jack Miles rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns and Will Littlejohn gained 71 yards and scored three touchdowns on nine carries to lead the Falcons.

Kian Hogan rushed for 71 yards and one touchdown on nine carries.

Eagles quarterback Michael Linguadoca was 4 for 4 passing for 60 yards.

Caleb Johnson and Cade Ellis each had six tackles to lead the Eagles defensively.

Chase Leveque and Oliver Fredricks each had one sack.

The Eagles improved their overall record for the season to 3-1.

Cathedral Catholic defeated Helix 30-21 in a nonleague game on Sept. 7.

Dons running back Shawn Poma rushed for 205 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries.

The Dons trailed 21-20 with just over three minutes left in the game when Dean Janikowski kicked a 36-yard field goal.

Poma scored on a 27-yard run in the final minute sealed the win.

The Dons improved to 3-1 overall for the season.

Torrey Pines scored a win over Cathedral Catholic 3-1 in a nonleague match on Sept. 6. Anna Scipione

Volleyball:

Torrey Pines defeated Cathedral Catholic 3-1 (25-12, 25-13, 22-25, 25-17) in a nonleague match on Sept. 6.

Emily Fitzner had 12 kills and 23 assists to lead the Falcons and Kendra Ham had 10 kills.

Carly Diehl added 24 assists.

Peyton Wilhite had 12 kills and eight digs and McKenna Branson had 10 kills to lead Cathedral Catholic.

Kylie Adams had 32 assists and Karenna Wurl had 18 digs.

The Falcons improved to 7-1 overall for the season, and the Dons fell to 1-2.

Santa Fe Christian defeated Carlsbad 3-0 (25-20, 25-13, 25-15) in a nonleague match on Sept. 7.

Abby Philips and Sara Jones each had nine kills to lead the Eagles and Zoe Smith had 10 digs.

The Eagles improved to 7-5 overall for the season.

Field hockey:

Torrey Pines extended its season opening winning streak to four games as the Falcons defeated Mission Vista 1-0 in a nonleague game on Sept. 6.

Hailey Dewey scored the game’s only goal off an assist from Kristin Bitter.

The victory followed a 3-1 nonleague win against Cathedral Catholic on Aug. 30 in which Dewey led the Falcons with two goals.

Erin Poe scored one goal and had one assist, and Bitter and Gracie Jimenez each had one assist.

San Dieguito Academy defeated Escondido 4-0 in a nonleague game on Sept. 7.

Sophomore Lily Spence scored three goals to lead the Mustangs and Ellie Silivester had one goal.

Clare Urbanic had two assists and Gaby Vonder and Maya Goldschmidt each had one assist.

The victory followed a 2-1 nonleague win against University City in the Mustangs’ season opener on Sept. 5. In which Spence and Goldschmidt each scored one goal and Vonder had one assist.

Cross country:

La Costa Canyon’s Jacob Stanford won the Bronco Roundup Division I race and led the Mavericks to a team win at Kit Carson Park on Sept. 8.

Stanford, who was among three teammates to place in the top four, ran the two-mile course in nine minutes and 43.5 seconds.

Caleb Niednagel (9:46.0) placed third and Andy Pueschal (10:02.0) placed fourth.

LCC’s girls’ team finished second overall in the Division I heat.