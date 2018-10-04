Week in Sports: Oct. 4

Football:

Torrey Pines extended its season opening winning streak to six games with a 35-28 overtime victory over Carlsbad in an Avocado League game on Sept. 28.

Jason Heine completed a 4-yard touchdown pass to Jack Foate in overtime that snapped a 28-28 tie.

Falcons running back Mac Bingham rushed for 113 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries.

Heine completed 9 of 13 pass attempts for 72 yards and one touchdown with no interceptions. The Falcons quarterback also rushed for 89 yards and one touchdown on 14 carries.

Marco Notarainni led the Falcons defensively with 12 tackles.

Luke Mikolajewski and Michael Stearns each had eight tackles and Anthony Hadnot had five tackles and one interception.

The Falcons improved to 2-0 in league.

*****

Cathedral Catholic defeated James Madison 49-7 in an Eastern League game on Sept. 28.

Dons quarterback D.J. Ralph completed 7 of 9 pass attempts for 184 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions.

Shawn Poma rushed for 162 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries.

Caleb Price rushed for 74 yards and one touchdown on seven carries and Zavien Watson rushed for 74 yards on 11 carries.

Zion Sorani caught three passes for 71 yards and two touchdowns, and Oliver Miller caught two passes for 27 yards with one touchdown reception.

The Dons improved to 5-1 overall for the season.

*****

Santa Fe Christian lost to St. Margaret’s (San Juan Capistrano) 30-14 in a nonleague game on Sept. 28.

Eagles quarterback Michael Linguadoca completed 4 of 17 pass attempts for 69 yards and rushed for 41 yards and one touchdown on 11 carries.

Caleb Johnson scored on a 65-yard kickoff return.

Jack Miles and Will Littlejohn combined for 59 rushing yards.

The Eagles were held to 212 yards of total offense.

The Eagles fell to 3-3 overall for the season.

*****

La Costa Canyon experienced its first loss of the season as the Mavericks lost to San Marcos 12-8 in an Avocado League game on Sept. 28.

The Mavericks fell to 2-1 in league and 5-1 overall for the season.

Volleyball:

Cathedral Catholic lost to Walton (Marietta, Georgia), 2-1 (25-23, 16-25, 15-12) in the championship match of the California Challenge Gold Division at Wave Volleyball Club on Sept. 19.

Madison Endsley led the Dons with 14 kills and Lindsey Miller had eight kills and eight blocks.

Kylie Adams and Teresa Atilano had 14 and 10 assists, respectively.

The tournament that featured some of the nation’s top programs.

Walton is ranked No. 8 in the nation in MaxPreps.com’s most recent poll.

The Dons advanced to the finals after a 2-0 (25-22, 27-25) upset victory over Torrey Pines in the semifinals earlier in the day.

The Falcons are ranked No. 5 in the nation and No. 3 in the state by MaxPreps.com.

The Dons are ranked No. 71 in the nation and No. 17 in the state in the same poll.

Endsley led the Dons with 14 kills and Karenna Wurl had 14 digs.

Maya Satchell had nine kills and Carly Diehl had 20 assists for Torrey Pines, which had its 11-match winning streak snapped.

Cathedral Catholic was represented on the all-tournament team by Endsley, Miller and Wurl. Torrey Pines’ Kendra Ham and Diehl also made the all-tournament team.

The Dons improved to 15-6 overall for the season and the Falcons fell to 23-3.

*****

La Costa Canyon came from behind to defeat Canyon Crest Academy 3-2 (21-25, 25-21, 18-25, 25-20, 15-7) in an Avocado League West match on Sept. 25.

Emily Tulino had 22 kills and Morgan Lewis had 21 kills to lead LCC.

Mia Schafer had 26 assists and six service aces and Sophia Theriot had 13 digs.

Evie Gonzales had 17 kills and Sydney Ely had 11 kills to lead the Ravens.

The Mavericks improved to 3-1 in league and 17-5 overall for the season. The Ravens fell to 3-2 in league and 13-11 overall for the season.

Water polo:

Cathedral Catholic defeated La Jolla 10-5 in a nonleague game on Sept. 26.