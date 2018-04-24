April 26: Week in Sports

Baseball:

Torrey Pines defeated Carlsbad 6-3 in the last of a three-game Avocado League West series on April 21.

The win was Torrey Pines’ ninth in 10 games.

Campbell Holt homered and drove in two runs, and Joe Magrisi, Mac

Bingham and Jack Johnston each had two hits to lead the Falcons.

Holt, who was credited with the victory, struck out seven and walked three in five innings of one-hit ball in which he gave up three runs (all unearned).

Matthew Schlesener pitched two shutout innings for the save.

The Falcons opened the series with a 10-0 victory on April 17 in which Magrisi pitched a one hitter. Magrisi struck out seven and walked one.

Magrisi had two hits including a home run and three RBI, and Jackie Plashkes had three hits including two doubles and drove in three runs.

Bingham also had three hits.

The Falcons lost 3-2 in the next game on April 19, snapping an eight-game winning streak.

The Falcons improved to 5-1 in league and 17-5 overall for the season.

*****

La Costa Canyon extended its winning streak to nine games as the Mavericks completed a three-game sweep of Canyon Crest Academy with a 5-2 come-from behind victory in an Avocado League West game April 21.

The Mavericks trailed 2-1 going into the bottom of the sixth when they rallied for four runs.

Mavericks starter Spencer Jones struck out eight and walked four in four innings of two-hit ball in which he gave up two runs.

Keaton Carattini, who along with Ross Goldschlag and Jared Jackson combined for three innings of shutout ball, was credited with the victory. Carattini pitched the seventh inning for the save.

Jones also led the Mavericks offensively with three hits and two RBI.

Ravens sophomore Cole Colleran struck out and allowed no walks in 5 1/3 innings of five-hit ball in which he gave up on run.

Gavin Navarro had two hits for CCA.

The Mavericks opened the series with a 5-1 victory on April 17 in which sophomore Austin Machado homered and drove in three runs.

Jones had three hits including a home run in a 12-6 victory over CCA two days later.

M.J. Metz homered and drove in three runs and Will Davis had three this for the Ravens.

The Mavericks improved to 6-0 in league and 15-5 overall for the season and the Ravens fell to 2-4 in league and 15-8 overall for the season.

*****

Santa Fe Christian extended its winning streak to six games as the Eagles defeated Maranatha Christian 12-0 in a nonleague game at Petco Park on April 21.

The victory followed a 4-1 victory over The Bishop’s in a Coastal League opener for both teams on April 20.

Bryson Hashimoto had three hits including a home run and two RBI to lead the Eagles.

Steven Pierson pitched a three-hitter in which he struck out three and walked one.

The Eagles improved to 1-0 in league and 13-4 overall for the season.

*****

Cathedral Catholic defeated James Madison 4-1 in a Western League game on April 20.

Nick Nastrini, who was credited with the victory, gave up one run in 5 1/3 innings and Jake Rons got the last five outs for the save.

Zavien Watson had three hits and two RBI.

The Dons improved to 4-1 in league and 12-7 overall for the season.

*****

San Dieguito Academy lost to Sage Creek 4-1 in last of a three-game Avocado League West series on April 21.

The Mustangs lost the series opener 7-0 on April 17, but they bounced back for a 5-3 win two days later.

Cole Benowitz had two hits and three RBI and Sean Alvarez also had two hits.

Mustangs starter Matt Pisacane, who was credited with the victory, struck out five and walked none in six innings of four-hit ball in which he gave up three runs (one earned).

Jack Kulick pitched a scoreless seventh inning for the save.

The Mustangs fell to 1-5 in league and 10-9 overall for the season.

Softball:

Cathedral Catholic extended its winning streak to 10 games as the Dons defeated Huntington Beach 5-0 in a nonleague game on April 21.

Megan Faraimo, who was credited with the victory, pitched a three-hitter in which she struck out nine and walked none.

Jacey Bourgeois had two hits.

The victory followed an 8-1 victory over University City in a Western League game on April 20 in which Faraimo struck out 13 and allowed one walk in five shutout innings of no-hit ball.

Sara Rusconi had two hits including a home run and three RBI, Faraimo homered and Bourgeois had a double and three RBI.

The Dons improved to 3-0 in league and 17-3 overall for the season.

*****

Torrey Pines extended its winning streak to six games as the Falcons defeated Patrick Henry 1-0 in an Avocado League West game on April 21.

Haley White, who was credited with the victory, pitched a two-hitter in which she struck out seven and walked one.

Freshman Desiree Rivera had two hits including a double and one RBI and

Kaili Aqui (also a freshman) had two hits.