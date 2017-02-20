Feb. 23: Week in sports for Carmel Valley, Del Mar, Solana Beach, Rancho Santa Fe and Encinitas

Boys basketball:

Torrey Pines completed its fourth straight unbeaten league season as the Falcons defeated La Costa Canyon 73-62 in an Avocado League finale for both teams on Feb. 16.

The victory extended the Falcons league winning streak to 43 games. They haven't lost a league game since Feb. 6, 2013 (55-50 to Mt. Carmel), when they were in the Palomar League.

Ethan Esposito scored 22 points and Jacob Gilliam scored 19 points and had 15 rebounds to lead the Falcons.Hayden Helfrich added 13 points. The victory followed an 83-50 league win against Sage Creek on Feb. 14 in which Esposito led the Falcons with 18 points.

Helfrich and Gilliam each added 14 points. The Falcons improved to 11-0 in league and 26-3 overall for the season.

*****

Canyon Crest Academy defeated La Costa Canyon 51-42 in an Avocado League West game on Feb. 14.

Ryan Michaels scored 11 points and Tyler Elsom and M.J. Metz each scored 10 points to lead the Ravens.Logan Wazny led the Mavericks with 10 points.

The Ravens defeated San Dieguito Academy 75-54 in a regular season finale for both teams on Feb. 14.The Ravens improved to 7-3 in league and 20-7 overall for the season.

LCC fell to 7-4 in league and 19-8 overall for the season.

SDA fell to 0-10 in league and 7-21 overall for the season.

Girls basketball:

La Costa Canyon completed a perfect league season as the Mavericks defeated Torrey Pines 68-60 in an Avocado League West finale for both teams on Feb. 16. Alexis Machain scored 17 points and Kaylee Berry scored 15 points to lead the Mavericks. Margaux Eibel scored 13 points and Colleen Haggerty scored 10 points.Rachel Shen scored 19 points to lead the Falcons. Angelina Roque and Meghan Voss added 14 points for the Falcons.

The Mavericks victory followed a 71-35 league win against Canyon Crest Academy two days earlier in which Machain scored 20 points and Berry scored 19 points. Eibel added 10 points. Ally Deremer scored 13 points to lead the Ravens. The Mavericks improved to 10-0 in league and 24-4 overall for the season.

The Falcons fell to 5-5 in league and 14-9 overall for the season.

*****

CCA defeated San Dieguito Academy 64-20 in a league finale for both teams on Feb. 17. The Ravens improved to 8-2 in league and 15-10 overall for the season.

******

Santa Fe Christian lost to Horizon Christian Academy 55-50 in a Coastal League game on Feb. 14. Ashley Kowack scored 20 points to lead the Eagles and Emma Dudley scored 12 points. Shannon Sanmillian added 10 points.The Eagles fell to 3-5 in league and 15-10 overall for the season.

Girls soccer:

Santa Fe Christian defeated Escondido Charter 2-1 in a Coastal League game on Feb. 17. Gabby Barboa and Chloe Frisch each scored one goal to lead the Eagles and Taylor Fine had one assist.Eagles goalie Kat Miro had three saves.The victory followed a 1-0 league win against Del Lago Academy two days earlier in which Frisch scored the game's only goal off an assist from Angela Gunness.

Miro had three saves and was credited with the shutout.The Eagles improved to 6-2-2 in league and 10-4-3 overall for the season.

*****

Cathedral Catholic defeated Scripps Ranch 2-0 in a Western League finale on Feb. 13. Madison Mercado scored one goal and had one assist to lead the Dons and Emali MacKinnon scored one goal. Bianca Caetano had one assist. Dons goalie Kelli McCarthy was credited with the shutout. The victory was the Dons' fifth straight as they improved to 7-0-1 in league and 16-5-4 overall for the season.