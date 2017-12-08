Dec. 7: Week in Sports

Girls basketball:

Torrey Pines lost to Christian of El Cajon 61-52 as the Falcons fell to 1-2 to start the season in the Matador Classic on Dec 2.

Izzy Ascencio scored 15 points and had nine rebounds to lead the Falcons.Rachel Shen scored 13 points and Maddie McClurg added 12 points.

Beryl Dannis scored four points and had 11 rebounds, seven assists and four blocked shots.The Falcons opened the tournament with an 85-56 loss to Mater Dei Catholic on Nov. 28 in which Shen led the Falcons with 24 points.The Falcons bounced back with a 48-43 victory over Poway three days later in which Shen scored 10 points and McClung added 10 points. Ascencio scored eight points and had eight rebounds. Dannis also had eight points.

*****

Canyon Crest Academy lost to Westview 62-40 in it nonleague opener on Nov. 30. Tehila Cherry scored 15 points to lead the Ravens and Elaine Wang added 10 points.

*****

La Costa Canyon defeated Scripps Ranch 41-36 on Nov. 30 .Kaylee Berry scored 15 points to lead LCC.

The Mavericks improved to 2-0 overall for the season.

Girls water polo:

Cathedral Catholic defeated El Camino 16-4 in its nonleague opener on Nov. 29.Laura Larkin, Adrian Zimmerman and Lyndsey Hightower each scored four goals to lead the Dons. Natalie Tiu added two goals.

Football:

Santa Fe Christian’s deepest playoff run in five years ended in heartbreaking fashion as the No. 2-seeded Eagles lost to No. 1 Southwest El Centro 35-28 in the San Diego Section Division III championship game on Dec. 2.

The Eagles were playing in their first San Diego Section championship game since 2012, when they defeated Francis Parker 31-15 in the Division V title game.A potential game-winning drive ended with an interception at the 2-yard line in the final minute of this year’s championship game.

Luke Sanders rushed for 71 yards and one touchdown on 10 carries.

Joe Burich rushed for 57 yards and one touchdown on six carries and Austinn Rossetti rushed for 42 yards and one touchdown on 11 carries.Burich also caught two passes for 73 yards and one touchdown.

Eagles quarterback Michael Linguadoca completed 5 of 15 pass attempts for 118 yards with one touchdown and a season-high three interceptions – as many as he’d allowed all season in his 12 previous games going into the title game.Isaiah Love had 14 tackles and Chase Whitton had 13 tackles to lead the Eagles defensively.

Carson Drake had 11 tackles and Rossetti had 10 tackles.The Eagles fell to 8-5 overall for the season.

Boys basketball:

Torrey Pines opened the season with two victories at the Coast News Tip-Off Classic. The Falcons defeated Temecula Valley 71-68 on Nov. 30.

Bryce Pope had 22 points and his identical twin brother Michael Pope scored 21 points to lead the Falcons.Finn Sullivan had 18 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and seven steals.

Michael Pope also had 10 rebounds and Bryce Pope had eight boards. Two days earlier Bryce Pope erupted for 34 points as the Falcons defeated Point Loma 78-49.Sullivan had 14 points, six rebounds, seven assists and five steals. Michael Pope added 12 points.

*****

Cathedral Catholic defeated San Ysidro 93-57 in a West Hills Tournament game on Nov.30. Thomas Notarainni scored 22 points to lead the Dons. Connor Williams had 21 points and Obinna Anyanwu added 20 points.

*****

San Diego Jewish Academy opened the season with a 50-27 nonleague victory over Mountain Empire on Nov. 30.Sagie Shpigelman scored 15 points to lead the Lions.