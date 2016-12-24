Sports

San Diego Surf Academy Boys Select 2003 wins SCDSL Championship

On Dec. 4, San Diego Surf Academy Boys Select 2003, coached by Beto Villela, won their division in the Southern California Developmental Soccer League post-season playoffs by a score of 1-0 on a goal by Travis Hackett – his first one since being diagnosed with leukemia in October 2014! 

Travis missed most of the 2014-15 season, spending several months in and out of the hospital receiving chemo treatments. Surf held his place on his team and he was able to return in September 2015, playing 10-15 minutes at a time. He still gets chemo (treatment ends in February 2018), which inhibits his fitness somewhat, but he has worked hard to stay competitive. The championship-winning goal was a sweet and emotional moment for the team, which has been incredibly supportive, as has the Surf club and, of course, Coach Beto.

For a 2-minute video of the goal and post-match ceremony, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=hbn35cQ3aXk

Copyright © 2016, Del Mar Times
53°