PAC Swim-Bay Club Carmel Valley captures three titles at Junior Olympics

The little PAC Swim-Bay Club Carmel Valley swim team turned in big performances at the San Diego-Imperial Swimming Short Course Junior Olympics on Feb. 24-26 at the Poway Community Swim Center. Three PAC swimmers were individual high point winners at the meet, including Rachel Yang for 10 and under girls, Jonathan Cong for 10 and under boys, and Cami Collins for 13-14 girls.

The Carmel Valley home team took home fifth place overall despite having only 27 swimmers compete.

The three individual high point swimmers racked up points by winning several events at the meet. Rachel won the 100-yard individual medley, 50-yard freestyle, 50-yard breaststroke and 100-yard freestyle; Jonathan won the 100-yard individual medley, the 50-yard butterfly and 100-yard freestyle; and Cami won the 50-yard butterfly and 100-yard freestyle.

This coming August, PAC Swim hopes to send more qualified swimmers to the US Speedo Junior Nationals.

Pete Murphy is the head coach for the PAC-Bay Club Carmel Valley swim team and, since joining the team in September 2013, he has helped the team become one of the most successful swim teams in San Diego.