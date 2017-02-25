Torrey Pines soccer wins Avocado West League Championship

In a must-win, final game of the regular season, Torrey Pines boys varsity soccer defeated La Costa Canyon 4-1 to secure the Avocado West League Championship. It was a nice cap to the regular season for the seniors who are not ready for their Falcons soccer careers to end any time soon. In winning the League Championship, TPHS was invited to compete in the CIF Open Division, the highest level of CIF competition from around the county. Torrey Pines (23-4-3) opens against Oceanside (17-2-5) on 2/21/2017 at 5pm at TPHS Stadium.

Seniors pictured, bottom row: Antonio Cruz-Lopez, Sanchith Hegde, Spencer Beals, Kevin Johnson, Liam Crobel, JV Woodman; Top row: Nicolas Giacalone, Reagan Sherlock, Michael Tonelli, Jordan Karam, Anthony Piglovski, Drew Young. Not pictured: Alejandro Kravzov.