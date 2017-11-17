Torrey Pines Lady Falcons continue their winning ways

Ranked fifth nationally and first in California, Torrey Pines High School girls volleyball won the San Diego Section’s Open bracket championship for the fourth time in the last five years on Saturday, Nov. 11, by sweeping Canyon Crest Academy. The CCA Ravens (ranked 62nd in California) had met the TPHS Falcons twice during the regular season, with the Falcons winning both matches. The championship was held at Cathedral Catholic, and TPHS won in three straight sets by increasingly larger margins. Senior Jaden Whitmarsh and junior Emily Fitzner collectively delivered 22 kills, and senior Ellie Auerbach tallied 12 digs.

The Falcons are at home Thursday night against Corona del Mar (8th in California) in the first round of the CIF State Girls Volleyball Championship, Open Division.