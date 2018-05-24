Photo gallery: San Diego CIF Track & Field Prelims

The 2018 CIF Division I-II Track & Field Championships are slated for Saturday , May 26, at Mt. Carmel High School. Start time is 10 a.m. A healthy contingent of North Coast area athletes will be included in the field.
Prominent among that group are potential individual champions McKenna Brown (D2-1600/3200), Jessica Riedman (D2-800/1600) and Garrett & Jacob Stanford (D-2-1600/3200) of La Costa Canyon; Jade Cany (D1-HJ/TJ) and Kate Thomas (D1-100/300 hurdles) from Torrey Pines; Carlie Dorostkar (D1-3200) of Canyon Crest; San Dieguito’s Kevin Ward (D2-PV); and Joaquin Martinez de Pinillos (D2-3200) and Elisha Lloyd (D2-100) representing Cathedral Catholic.
One significant name missing from the list above is that of La Costa Canyon senior Karson Lippert, defending champion in the D2 400 and runner-up in the 200. He pulled up while anchoring LCC’s 4x100 relay team last week and was unable to qualify in his two specialty races. His brother, Aiden, a freshman at LCC, had the third fastest overall time in the 400 last Saturday and figures to be a factor in that race this weekend.
Below is a gallery of photos from last week’s CIF Prelims, also held at Mt. Carmel.