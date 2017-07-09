University of Chicago awards Stagg Medal to a Torrey Pines graduate again in 2017

For the second time in three years, the University of Chicago has awarded its annual Amos Alonzo Stagg Medal to a graduating scholar-athlete who came from Torrey Pines High School in San Diego.

At the University of Chicago commencement ceremony on Friday, June 9, graduating senior Andrew Chow Maneval of Del Mar was awarded the Stagg medal, which is given to the student with the best all-around record for athletics, scholarship and character.

Maneval is the second Torrey Pines graduate to receive this University of Chicago honor. In 2015, Scott Mainquist from Carmel Valley was also chosen for the Stagg award.

The Stagg Medal is named for Amos Alonzo Stagg, who was head football coach at the University of Chicago from 1892 to 1932. Stagg is considered one of the great innovators in the development of college football.

Maneval and Mainquist graduated with honors from Torrey Pines High School in San Diego, where both were recognized as National Football Foundation athletes. In addition, Maneval was a standout thrower for the TPHS Falcon track team, and Mainquist lettered in basketball and track.

It speaks well of a high school to have two of its recent alumni appear on the list of Stagg Medal winners, and San Diego can give credit to the academic and athletic programs at Torrey Pines High School for this recognition.

Torrey Pines School football coach Charles Doerrer, who worked with both Maneval and Mainquist during their high school years, had this to say about their achievements at one of the nation’s top academic universities.

“Both Andrew and Scott were exceptional athletes and team captains at Torrey. We are proud to see them grow as model citizens and community leaders.”

Scott Mainquist is the son of Meredithe and James Mainquist; Andrew Maneval is the son of Edna and Daniel Maneval. Both families live in the Del Mar/Carmel Valley area.

Scott is now studying law at Notre Dame University; Andrew is planning a career in medicine.