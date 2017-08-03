Local girls win the AVPFirst U18 Beach Volleyball National Championship

Two local beach volleyball players, Alexis Filippone of Del Mar and Megan Muret from Encinitas, added another gold medal to their list of wins. The AVPFirst 18U National Championships were held on July 22-23 in Hermosa Beach, Calif. The championship was the culmination of over 70 qualifying events in 18 states this year for the junior arm of the professional-beach AVP Tour. Both girls who have trained with San Diego Beach Volleyball Club since they were 12 years old are thrilled with this big win since they are headed off to different colleges this Fall. Filippone will attend Pepperdine University in Malibu and Muret is headed to UCLA.