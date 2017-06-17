Local girls win 2017 ISF World Schools Championship Beach Volleyball in Tahiti

Team USA composed of Alexis Filippone (Torrey Pines senior), Sammy Slater (Ventura High School senior) and alternate Hannah Martin (Canyon Crest Academy junior) just returned from Papeete, Tahiti after being crowned the World Champions at the ISF World Schools Beach Volleyball tournament held May 27 - June 3. They competed against teams from around the world, including India, China, Italy, Israel, French Polynesia and Chile. They went into the championship undefeated, beating Brazil in a three-game battle 14-21, 21-17 and 15-8. Filippone and Slater competed last February in the USA U18 Girls trials, winning 1st place and the invitation to compete at the World Championships.

“This was such an amazing experience meeting all the athletes and competing against teams from all over the world. Tahiti was such a beautiful place and the French Polynesians were so welcoming and loved Team USA, “ said Filippone, who is playing beach volleyball for Pepperdine University this fall in Malibu.