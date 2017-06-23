North County female high school beach volleyball players invited to Queen of the Beach Invitational

Six of North County’s outstanding high school female beach volleyball players — Jaden Whitmarsh and Brooke Drahos from Torrey Pines High School; the Cathedral Catholic duo of Sarah Blacker and Emily Napoli; Paige Dreeuws of San Marcos High School;and Winslow Church of Santa Fe Christian; are set to compete in the Second Annual Queen of the Beach Invitational June 24-25 in Hermosa Beach, according to Eric Fonoimoana, Olympic beach volleyball gold medalist and host of the Queen of the Beach Invitational.

Whitmarsh is a 2018 commit to the University of California, Los Angeles; Blacker is a 2018 commit to the University of Arizona; Napoli is a 2018 commit to Texas Christian University; Dreews is a 2017 commit to the University of Hawaii, and Church is a 2019 commit to Pepperdine University; and Drahos is uncommitted.

“The QOTB will give these six outstanding players an opportunity to play with different partners that they normally would never play with. It also helps them to learn how to over communicate and play each point as if it matters. These lessons are valuable for their future in college and possibly making the Olympic team,” said Fonoimoana.

The Second Annual Queen of the Beach Invitational, played June 24-25 north of the Hermosa Beach Pier, will be a showcase event that allows the top college players to test themselves against the nation’s best competition and the top high school players to do the same while also getting exposure to college coaches from across the country. For more information, visit www.QueenOfTheBeachInvitational.com.