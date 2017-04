The Torrey Pines High School freshman and sophomore volleyball team recently competed in the 10th annual volleyball tournament hosted by La Jolla High School and took first place gold.

(Above) (L-R) Coach Stephen Jasper, Matthew Terrill, Luke Ballantyne, Granger Pasko, Matt Bavaro, Cade Yarbrough, Cole Parrish, PJ Henry, Marc Westburg, Jonas Kim, Jack Palmer, Teagan Pope. Ryan White played, but is not in the picture.