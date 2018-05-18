May 17: Week in Sports

Girls lacrosse:

Torrey Pines defeated La Costa Canyon 10-5 May 12 in the San Diego Section Open Division. The Falcons sectional championship is their third straight.

Arielle Shahrabini led the Falcons with five goals.

Kelli McKinnon scored three goals and Falcons goalie Sophia LeRose had seven saves.

The Falcons improved to 19-2 overall for the season and the Mavericks fell to 19-4.

Baseball:

Canyon Crest Academy defeated Torrey Pines 7-1 in an Avocado League West game on May 12.

The Ravens avoided a three-game series sweep as they ended the Falcons’ eight-game winning streak.

The loss knocked Torrey Pines out of sole possession of first place. The Falcons fell into a two-way tie with La Costa Canyon, which moved into a tie for first with a three-game series sweep of Sage Creek.

Sophomore Ravens pitching standout Cole Colleran combined with Jiho Lee on a one-hit shutout.

Colleran gave up one run in 6 2/3 of one-hit ball and Lee got the last out.

Arjun Nichani homered and drove in two runs to lead the Ravens offensively.

The Falcons opened the series with a 10-0 victory on May 8 in which Joe Magrisi pitched a five-hitter. He struck out 11 and walked one.

Jackie Plashkes had three hits including a home run and three RBI to lead the Falcons offensively. Mac Bingham also had three hits.

The Falcons defeated CCA 5-0 two days later, May 10, as Michael Schreiber tossed a four-hitter in which he struck out six and allowed no walks.

Bingham had a grand slam to lead the Falcons offensively.

The Falcons improved to 12-2 in league and 24-6 overall for the season and CCA fell to 8-6 in league and 21-10 overall for the season.

*****

Cathedral Catholic took two of three games from Scripps Ranch in a Western League series.

The Dons won the series finale 7-0 on May 11 as Noah Owens combined with Jake Rons on a four-hitter. Owens pitched six innings of four-hit ball in which he struck out 10 and walked two. Jake Rons got the last three outs.

Cade Brown had two hits including a home run to lead the Dons offensively.

The Dons lost the series opener 7-6 on May 7, which snapped their four-game winning streak.

They bounced back two days later with a 6-1 victory in which Logan Whitesides had two hits including a double and drove in two runs.

The Dons improved to 8-2 in league and 17-8 overall for the season.

*****

Santa Fe Christian lost to Francis Parker 1-0 in a Coastal League game on May 10 that snapped a five-game winning streak and knocked the Eagles out of sole possession of first place.

The loss followed a 4-2 victory over Francis Parker two days earlier in which Stephen Pierson had three hits Ethan Paulson doubled and drove in two runs.

The Eagles improved to 5-2 in league and 18-6 overall for the season.

*****

San Dieguito Academy dropped two of three games in an Avocado League series with Carlsbad.

The Mustangs were shut out in the last two games, 9-0 on May 10 and 5-0 two days later.

The Mustangs won the series opener 4-1 on May 8.

Edward Garvey pitched a one-hitter to lead the Mustangs as they snapped a four-game skid.

Sophomore Sean Alvarez had two hits including a double and two RBI to lead the Mustangs offensively. Logan Matherly also had two hits.

The Mustangs improved to 2-12 in league and 11-16 overall for the season.

Softball:

San Dieguito Academy defeated Canyon Crest Academy 11-1 in an Avocado League West game on May 11 as the Mustangs snapped a four-game skid.

Julia Scime had four hits including two doubles to lead the Mustangs.

Rilee Grau had three hits and Taryn Faull and Charli Shinstine each added two hits and two RBI.

Faul pitched a six-inning three-hitter.

The Mustangs improved to 3-7 in league and 6-20-1 overall for the season.

*****

Torrey Pines defeated La Costa Canyon 4-0 in an Avocado League West game on May 11.

Haley White pitched a one-hitter in which she struck out 10 and walked one to lead the Falcons.

Freshman Kali Aqui and two hits and one RBI to lead the Falcons offensively.