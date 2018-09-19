Sept 20: Week in Sports

Football:

Torrey Pines continued its strong start as the Falcons opened Avocado League play with a 36-14 victory over El Camino on Sept. 14.

Mac Bingham rushed for 128 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries to lead the Falcons.

Evan Galluzzi rushed for 61 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries.

Falcons quarterback Jason Heine completed 9 of 13 pass attempts for 92 yards. He also rushed for 52 yards on eight carries.

Marco Notarainni led the Falcons defensively with seven tackles.

Michael Steans had six tackles and Grant Anderson and Luke Mikolajewski each added five tackles.

Sebastian Carpenter had two sacks.

The Falcons improved to 5-0 overall for the season.

*****

La Costa Canyon defeated Oceanside 31-20 in an Avocado League game on Sept. 14.

Aiden Lippert had an 86-yard scoring run that sparked the Mavericks, who won their fifth straight game.

Mavericks quarterback Marshall Eucker completed 10 of 18 passes attempts for 99 yards.

Cole Miller rushed for 64 yards.

The Mavericks improved to 2-0 in league and 5-0 overall for the season.

Girls volleyball:

La Costa Canyon took first place in the Bronze Division of the prestigious Durango Fall Class in Las Vegas, a 64-team tournament that featured some of the nation’s top programs.

The Mavericks went 5-1 in the two-day tournament, which concluded on Sept. 15.

LCC was among four local teams competing in the tournament. Torrey Pines, Cathedral Catholic and Canyon Crest Academy were the others.

The Mavericks defeated Marin Catholic (Marin County) 2-0 (25-18, 25-15) in the divisional championship game.

Morgan Lewis had eight kills to lead the Mavericks, Alex Lougeay had five kills and Mia Schafer had 18 assists.

LCC defeated Village Christian of Sun Valley (Los Angeles County) 2-0 (25-19, 25-14) in the semifinals.

Lewis and Sophia Tulino each had nine kills to lead the Mavericks and Schafer had 19 assists.

The Mavericks defeated Queen Creek (Arizona) 2-1 (25-17, 13-25, 25-18) in the quarterfinals.

Tulino led the Mavericks with 13 kills, Lewis had 11 kills and Schafer had 26 assists.

La Costa Canyon improved to 10-3 overall for the season.

*****

Torrey Pines defeated Kamehameha Kapalama (Honolulu, Hawaii) 2-0 (25-18, 25-18) in the fifth-place game of the Championship Division.

Megan Kraft had eight kills and four blocks and Emily Fitzner had five kills, 12 assists and four digs to lead the Falcons.

The Falcons went 6-1 in the tournament.

Their only loss was to Mater Dei (Santa Ana), a 2-0 (17-25, 21-25) in the Championship Division quarterfinals, which dropped them into the loser’s bracket.

The Falcons bounced back, winning their next two matches.

They advanced to the fifth-place game after a 2-1 (25-19 26-28, 25-23) victory over Marymount (Los Angeles) in which Maya Satchell had 11 kills, and Kendra Ham, Kraft and Fitzner each had seven kills.

Fitzner and Carly Diehl each had 19 assists.

Falcons libero Macall Peed was named to the all-tournament team.

The Falcons improved to 14-2 overall for the season.

*****

Cathedral Catholic went 5-2 in the tournament, which they concluded with a 2-1 (25-19, 22-25, 25-22) victory over Walton (Marietta, Georgia) in the seventh-place game of the Championship Division.

Maddie Endsley had 22 kills and 11 digs and Peyton Wilhite had 12 kills and 13 digs to lead the Dons.

Teresa Atilano had 20 assists and Kylie Adams had 17 assists.

The Dons improved to 6-4 overall for the season.

*****

Canyon Crest Academy defeated Lone Peak (Highland, Utah) 2-1 (25-21, 24-26, 25-23) in the championship match of the Competition Division.

Evie Gonzalez led the Ravens with 16 kills, Olivia Schewe had 12 kills and Gracie Wood had 38 assists. Vivienne Franke added three service aces.

The Ravens went 5-2 in the tournament.

CCA lost to eventual tournament champion Assumption (Louisville, Kentucky) in the first round 2-0 (25-13, 25-13). Assumption is ranked No. 4 in the nation by MaxPreps.com.

The Ravens improved to 9-7 overall for the season.

*****

Santa Fe Christian defeated Pacific Ridge 3-0 in a Coastal League match on Sept. 13.

Sophomore Anna Aubele had seven kills and Sara Jones had six kills to lead the Eagles.

Anaree Smith had six service aces and Rylee Schulz had four.

The Eagles improved to 8-6 overall for the season.

Field hockey:

Torrey Pines went 1-1-1 in the first weekend of the Serra Tournament on Sept. 15.

The Falcons played Vista to a 1-1 tie in the tournament opener, in which sophomore Erin Poe scored their only goal.

Poe, Helen Struble and Lisa McDade each scored one goal in a 3-1 victory over Hilltop. Gracie Jimenez and Kristin Bitter each had one assist.

They experienced a 1-0 loss to Mission Vista later in the day.