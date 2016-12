CCA varsity girls soccer team wins Holiday Jubilee tournament

Canyon Crest Academy varsity girls soccer team members were tough competitors in the recent Holiday Jubilee tournament, pulling off an exciting win in the finals 1-0 against Francis Parker.

Above: Back row: Coach Kate Dickinson, Coach Sarah Aguilar, Lily Davis, Kaitlyn Krueger, Daniella Walter, Kendall Coate, Julia Tierney, Kragen Metz, Cleo Kennedy, Colleen Ellwood, Jessie Fleck, Coach Matt Favor, Maddie Gotta(Alumni, playing at Gonzaga); Middle row: Kalaina Anderes, Sabrina Morse, Sophia Rogers; Front row: Sarah Kowack, Allie Ma, Molly Gilcrist, Quincy Erturk, Remme Hasley, Juliana Valenzuela