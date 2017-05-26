May 25: Week in sports for Carmel Valley, Del Mar, Solana Beach, Rancho Santa Fe and Encinitas

Swimming

Canyon Crest Academy swimmer Lukas Marxer placed 1st in the May 13 CIF championship meet in 100-yard freestyle and 3rd in the 50-yard freestyle at Granite Hills High School. Congratulations to all the swimmers and CCA for placing 3rd at the meet. Lukas also qualified for the state meet held May 19-20 in Clovis, Calif.

Baseball:

La Costa Canyon has had a share first place in the Avocado League West since opening day. But clinching the league title came down to LCC’s last at-bat in their last regular season game. The Mavericks delivered, pushing across the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat a plucky Torrey Pines team 6-5 on May 17.

Brandon Bay was 2 for 4 with two doubles and three RBI to lead the Mavericks.Jared Jackson, who was credited with the victory, pitched two innings of scoreless relief.Gus Patrick had two hits and two RRBI and Kevin Sim had one hit and drove in two runs.

Tucker Pike, who took the loss, allowed one run in 1 2/3 in relief of Kyle Hurt.The game featured three lead changes and one tie.

The Mavericks trailed 2-0 when they scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Torrey Pines answered with three runs in their next at-bat to take a 5-4 lead. The Mavericks tied the game with a run in the bottom of the fifth.

The Mavericks improved to 14-1 in league and 24-5 overall for the season.The Falcons fell to 12-3 in league and 24-7 overall for the season.

*****

Cathedral Catholic secured a share of the Western League championship as the Dons concluded their regular season with a 1-0 league win against La Jolla on May 18.

The Dons shared the league championship with Scripps Ranch. The Dons third straight shutout victory was their sixth win in seven games.

Nick Nastrini, who was credited with the victory, pitched six scoreless innings of two hit ball. Michael Defelippi, who was credited with the save, pitched a scoreless seventh inning.Jacob Allred homered to lead the Dons offensively.

The victory followed a 5-0 win against La Jolla two days earlier in which Cade Brown pitched a complete-game five-hit shutout to lead the Dons.

Brown struck out six and allowed one walk.Danny Becerra had one hit and two RBI to lead the Dons offensively.The Dons improved to 7-3 in league and 22-7 overall for the season.

*****

Canyon Crest Academy defeated San Dieguito Academy 9-0 in an Avocado League West finale for both teams on May 17. Kevin Michaels had three hits and three RBI and Sammy Benbow had three hits and two RBI to lead the Ravens.

Freshman Ravens starter Cole Colleran, who was credited with the victory, struck out nine and allowed one walk in five shutout innings of two-hit ball. The Ravens broke open a 2-0 game in the top of the fifth inning, when they scored seven runs. The Ravens improved to 5-10 in league and 18-13 overall for the season. The Mustangs fell to 3-12 in league and 9-19 overall for the season.

*****

Santa Fe Christian lost to La Jolla Country Day 4-3 in a Coastal League finale for both teams on May 17. Chet Moody had two hits and Ari Gerber had a triple and drove in two runs in defeat for the Eagles.

The Eagles fell to 6-6 in league and 12-14-1 overall for the season. They finished league in third place.

Softball:

Cathedral Catholic defeated Rancho Buena Vista 10-0 in second round of the double-elimination Open Division playoff game on May 20.

The game was mercy-ruled after five innings.Megan Faraimo pitched a complete game shutout lo lead the Dons. She struck out six and allowed two hits and no walks.

Olivia LaQua had three hits including a double and three RBI and Faraimo had two doubles, Kaelene Walter had two hits including a double.The victory followed a 3-2 first round loss to Granite Hills in a game that went eight innings.

Jacey Bourgeois had two hits including a double and one RBI to lead the Dons.The Dons improved to 23-5-1 overall for the season.

*****

Torrey Pines lost to West Hills 5-4 in a Division I playoff game on May 2-0. Sydney Poh had two hits including a home run and a double and Xstaviana Augur homered and drove in three runs to lead the Falcons.

Valentina Perrone and Allison Harvey each added two hits.The loss followed a 7-0 defeat at the hands of Carlsbad two days earlier. The Falcons fell to 24-8 overall for the season.

Boys lacrosse:

La Costa Canyon defeated Coronado 10-9 in the Division I championship game on May 20. Andrew Beacham and Grady Beck each scored three goals to lead the Mavericks. Mavericks goalie Ryan Winn had two saves. The Mavericks improved to 18-2 overall for the season.