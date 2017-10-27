San Diego Girls win Orange County Doubles Championship

Thirteen-year-olds from San Diego, Asha Gidwani and Amani Shah, won the Girls 14 and under division Doubles Championship at the Orange County/J. P. Yamasaki Junior Tennis Tournament held recently in Anaheim. This tournament is one of the top six tournaments of the year in Southern California that count towards national ranking. Asha and Amani beat three of the top four seeds in this tournament. They beat the second seed 6-1, 6-2 and defeated the third seed 6-3, 6-4 in the finals.
Asha is coached by Josh Jorgensen in Carmel Valley. Jorgensen is a USTA High Performance, National Zone Team & Competition Training Center Coach.