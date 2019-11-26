Advertisement
After a contentious two hours of public comment at Del Mar Heights Elementary School Nov. 14, Torrey Pines Community Planning Board members prepared to vote on a new traffic signal at Mercado Drive.
The Del Mar Union School District board room was filled on Nov. 21 as opposition remains to the proposed Del Mar Heights School rebuild.
More than 200 parents, students and family members attended the North Coastal Council of PTAs’ 2019 Reflections Art Reception Nov. 19, braving the rain to celebrate student artwork from 12 North County schools.
After hearing the testimony in front of the House Intelligence Committee for the impeachment inquiry, U.S.
-
Francisca Vasconcelos graduated from Torrey Pines High before enrolling at MIT
-
The Santa Fe Irrigation District is moving forward with a proposed three-year rate plan that would raise total revenue for the district by 3 percent per year over the next three years, beginning early next year, through rate increases and changes in the district’s rate structure.
-
Several years ago, Canyon Crest Academy senior Avery Kay suggested that her grandmother, who has Parkinson’s disease and had broken her hip after falling in a cemetery, wear a Life Alert.
-
On the day that it had to cancel its Thanksgiving Thursday racing card due to predicted storms, the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club took a semantical stab at looking on the bright side.
-
The Solana Beach City Council looked at three possible options at its Nov. 20 meeting to upgrade the Marine Safety Center at Fletcher Cove, which was built in the 1940s.
-
An Encinitas property owner has filed a lawsuit against The Ray, a recently approved 35-unit hotel project, over concerns about noise, parking and other alleged violations under the California Environmental Quality Act.
-
Families gathered Nov. 15 at Solana Ranch Elementary School for a delicious Dads’ Club Pancake Breakfast.
-
The Torrey Hills PTA presented the Torrey Hills Carnival Nov. 16 at Torrey Hills Elementary School.
-
At Cub Scout Pack 734’s November gathering at Solana Ranch Elementary School, the Scouts honored Veterans Day by preparing 96 holiday packages and making cards for the troops.
-
Solana Highlands Elementary School families gathered Nov. 8 for a tasty Pancake Breakfast presented by the Dads’ Club.
-
-
The City of Solana Beach and Solana Beach Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 5431 jointly hosted a Veterans Day ceremony honoring those who serve, past and present, Nov. 11 at the La Colonia Community Center.
-
Del Mar Hills Academy PTA held its annual Hillsfest Gala fundraiser Nov. 2 at the Del Mar Plaza.
-
The Solana Beach Schools Foundation and the Solana Beach School District partnered to host the 2nd Annual STREAM Fest Nov. 2 at Solana Pacific Elementary School in Carmel Valley.
-
The Torrey Pines High School Music Department held its Fall Concert Oct. 22 and 23 at Torrey Pines High School’s new Performance Arts Center, directed by Amy Gelb.
-
The Canyon Crest Academy Environmental Outreach Club is offering an environmental awareness camp for students on Fridays after school.
-
Village Church’s Village Community Chorale, with an 80-voice choir, soloists and San Diego Symphony members, will add to this year’s Christmas celebration in Rancho Santa Fe by performing all three parts of Handel’s “Messiah” Dec. 8-9, starting at 7 p.m. both days.
-
Local artist Margot Wallace will host a gallery opening Dec. 1 from 2 to 5 p.m. at her new gallery and studio in Rancho Santa Fe.
-
‘Blame it on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’
-
Fairmont Grand Del Mar to present second annual Winter Wonderland at The Grand ‘Tis the season for celebrations at Fairmont Grand Del Mar with the second annual Winter Wonderland at The Grand.
-
“Nails have been a path to artistic expression for thousands of years,” reads a sign at the entry to Oceanside Museum of Art’s supersized exhibition “Tiny Canvases: The Art of Nails.” Farther along, there’s a sign about the history of nail adornment, mentioning “manicure kits dating as far back as 3200 BCE in the tombs of Babylonian soldiers.” Babylonian soldiers? Who knew? Jan Arnold did. She’s the co-founder and style director of Creative Nail Design (CND), the company that co-produced this stunning display of nail art, which opened in October and continues through Feb. 9, 2020.
-
The 2020 San Diego County Fair will take visitors up, up and away to a summer full of action-packed fun from June 5 to July 5, 2020 (closed on Mondays).
-
There’s no greater proof of San Diego’s famously fair weather than this: In 82 years, the Del Mar race track has never lost a single day of horse racing to inclement weather.
Volleyball The Torrey Pines volleyball team won its first state championship in school history as the Falcons concluded a season of dominance with a decisive 25-11, 25-23, 25-14 victory over Marin Catholic of Kentfield (Marin County) in the Open Division title game on Nov. 23.
One thing had always eluded them.
Teams from the Del Mar Heights corridor claimed a treasure trove of cross country riches at the Saturday, Nov. 23, CIF Championships in Balboa Park.
The Navy Bombers won the DMCV Sharks B4 Championship on Nov. 10.
The Del Mar Carmel Valley Sharks Girls U14 team, Blue Tsunamis, recently won the Girls Div. 3 championship Nov. 9 at the DMCV Sharks Soccer Rec.
Football: No. 4-seeded Santa Fe Christian rallied from a fourth-quarter deficit to defeat No. 5 Morse 24-22 in a San Diego Section Division II playoff quarterfinal on Nov. 15.
When it comes to women’s collegiate volleyball, the Big 10 is one of, if not the most, powerful conference in the country.
It might not exactly be accurate to describe it as a changing of the guard, but there was a distinctly new flavor about the team championship picture at Saturday’s Avocado West League Cross Country Championship at Kit Carson Park in Escondido.
How much did first-year Head Coach Courtney Spleen’s Torrey Pines field hockey team improve during the 2019 season?
Torrey Pines’ Marco Notarainni (football) and Cathedral Catholic’s Thomas Notarainni (basketball) excel in their sports
Mike Davis and Ingrid Johnson are on a mission to empower people to fight back against Parkinson’s disease with their new Rock Steady Boxing program in Carmel Valley.
Holly Kammier’s first book has been translated into Italian for distribution in that country
Scripps Candlelight Ball The Scripps Health Foundation will continue a long-held and cherished holiday tradition when it hosts the 90th annual Candlelight Ball on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar.
Pacific Social replaces Westroot Tavern, which Cohn took over last June and gradually revamped over a five-month period
From growing up on a farm in Indiana to serving in World War II, longtime Solana Beach resident Ruth Gunther recounted her past memories, accomplishments and best pieces of advice to St.
A local physical therapist and Carmel Valley resident has released a book to help the growing aging population with one of the biggest challenges they face: balance.
Del Mar ballerina Remy Loren earned top placement at the Youth America Grand Prix ballet competition.
For more than 40 years, a hardcover book with a red cover, filled with handwritten observations and details about a long-ago adventure, sat nearly forgotten on a shelf as the book’s owners, retired Superior Court Judge Marshall Hockett and his wife Debbie, pursued careers and raised a family.
With Thanksgiving approaching at gigabit speed, we’re all gearing up for the big day with a main course of stress, and side dishes of angst and doubts about menu choices, modes of preparation, presentation (and dinner guests). To help make this feast a delightfully memorable one, I’ll now take your questions and offer cooking tips.
Each year, talented students from the San Diego Youth Symphony and Conservatory’s most advanced level Ovation and intermediate level Showcase ensemble programs compete in SDYS’ solo Concerto Competitions.
In Neil Simon’s classic comedy “The Sunshine Boys,” a long-retired vaudeville duo agree to set aside their decades-long animosity to re-team for one last performance. But some old habits die hard. The 1972 comedy gets a funny and spirited workout at North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach, which is the ideal venue for the play. It presents Simon’s works more than any other local professional theater and its longtime artistic director, David Ellenstein, has long provided senior actors — like Simon’s 70-something vaudevillians — the chance to show audiences that they’ve still got it.
When Serena Geroe was young, she vividly remembers car rides with her family spent listening to music blasting through stereo speakers.
The Solana Beach School District board has selected three local artists to bring playfulness and pops of color to the Skyline School campus.
From running a small operation out of his parents’ basement in Connecticut 20 years ago, Kyle Tortora has an inventory of about 1,200 Buddhist and Hindu statues stored in an Oceanside warehouse, sold through his website and shipped all over the world.
“Come One, Come All” reads artist Celeste Byers’ new sunrise-colored mural at One Paseo.
Carmel Valley resident Danielle Depratt Koelbl and her 6-year-old daughter Taylor have written and published their third little book with a lesson.
The holidays come in rapid succession this time of the year, and most of people enjoy breaking out the decorations and adding a little festivity to the season.
When the League of Amazing Programmers opened 13 years ago, you could say it was a bit before its time.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month, a time for recognizing the magnitude of mental health issues in our present-day society.
How does a guy from the deep South end up opening a café in San Diego?
For more than 10 years, Chhokar Law Group has been customizing estate planning for its clients.
Clients can also keep track of their project through an app
Estate Management Group deals with ‘financial fears’
You could say Beth Gottfried was born with the organizing gene.
North County now has a one-stop shop when it comes to healthcare.
Color Counter, the new “go-to” location for a quick hair color fix, has become one of the busiest tenants in Carmel Valley’s One Paseo.
-
Oct. 17 issue: Reasons for my vote In a recent post on social media, Del Mar resident Hershell Price criticized my vote against a last-minute amendment to the 2020 budget for San Diego’s Regional Transportation Plan.
-
August 1 issue: Climate change is natural Sure, there is climate change, but it is natural and not due to any human intervention like China, India, or USA atmospheric effluents.
-
July 4 issue: Applause to Solana Beach council for passing amendment Kudos to the Solana Beach City Council for passing an amendment to include marijuana in the Social Host Ordinance.
-
As we gathered at the Fleet Science Center in Balboa Park for the San Diego premiere of “CUBA: Journey to the Heart of the Caribbean,” we were entertained with live music and dancers.
-
The holiday season is here – and you know what that means – long hours of shopping, cooking, cleaning and standing at gatherings while wearing uncomfortable shoes.
-
Mazda’s Heritage Collection occupies a spacious garage beneath Mazda North America’s Research and Development Center in Irvine, in Southern California.
