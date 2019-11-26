Copyright © 2019, Del Mar Times
Nov. 26, 2019
Advertisement
Featured News
News
Torrey Pines Community Planning Board OKs light at Del Mar Heights and Mercado
traffic signal.jpg
News
Torrey Pines Community Planning Board OKs light at Del Mar Heights and Mercado
After a contentious two hours of public comment at Del Mar Heights Elementary School Nov. 14, Torrey Pines Community Planning Board members prepared to vote on a new traffic signal at Mercado Drive.
News
District tweaks design to add field space at Del Mar Heights, opposition hopes to save more
Heights new.JPG
News
District tweaks design to add field space at Del Mar Heights, opposition hopes to save more
The Del Mar Union School District board room was filled on Nov. 21 as opposition remains to the proposed Del Mar Heights School rebuild.
Photo Galleries
North Coastal Council of PTAs’ 2019 Reflections Art Reception
cm-SBPTAart1119-012.JPG
Photo Galleries
North Coastal Council of PTAs’ 2019 Reflections Art Reception
More than 200 parents, students and family members attended the North Coastal Council of PTAs’ 2019 Reflections Art Reception Nov. 19, braving the rain to celebrate student artwork from 12 North County schools.
News
Levin addresses impeachment inquiry at Solana Beach town hall
P1010005.jpg
News
Levin addresses impeachment inquiry at Solana Beach town hall
After hearing the testimony in front of the House Intelligence Committee for the impeachment inquiry, U.S.
More News
Photo Galleries
become a supporter_DELMART.jpg
FatherJoes.jpg
Advertisement
Events
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sports
Sports
Week in Sports: Nov. 28
Scipione volleyball two.jpg
Sports
Week in Sports: Nov. 28
Volleyball The Torrey Pines volleyball team won its first state championship in school history as the Falcons concluded a season of dominance with a decisive 25-11, 25-23, 25-14 victory over Marin Catholic of Kentfield (Marin County) in the Open Division title game on Nov. 23.
Sports
Torrey Pines wins school’s first state title in girls volleyball
Scipione volleyball team photo state champs.jpg
Sports
Torrey Pines wins school’s first state title in girls volleyball
One thing had always eluded them.
Sports
Local teams dominate CIF cross country results
XC CCA2.jpg
Sports
Local teams dominate CIF cross country results
Teams from the Del Mar Heights corridor claimed a treasure trove of cross country riches at the Saturday, Nov. 23, CIF Championships in Balboa Park.
Sports
Navy Bombers team wins DMCV Sharks B4 Championship
Sharks B4 champs photo.png
Sports
Navy Bombers team wins DMCV Sharks B4 Championship
The Navy Bombers won the DMCV Sharks B4 Championship on Nov. 10.
Sports
DMCV Sharks Girls U14 Blue Tsunamis team wins division championship at tournament
DM Sharks GU14.jpg
Sports
DMCV Sharks Girls U14 Blue Tsunamis team wins division championship at tournament
The Del Mar Carmel Valley Sharks Girls U14 team, Blue Tsunamis, recently won the Girls Div. 3 championship Nov. 9 at the DMCV Sharks Soccer Rec.
Sports
Week in Sports, Nov. 21: Torrey Pines Falcons are regional champions
Volleyball champs anna.jpg
Sports
Week in Sports, Nov. 21: Torrey Pines Falcons are regional champions
Football: No. 4-seeded Santa Fe Christian rallied from a fourth-quarter deficit to defeat No. 5 Morse 24-22 in a San Diego Section Division II playoff quarterfinal on Nov. 15.
Sports
Ex-Torrey Pines stars making best of first year in Big 10 country
BLOOMINGTON, IN - 2019.10.26 - Volleyball vs. Iowa
Sports
Ex-Torrey Pines stars making best of first year in Big 10 country
When it comes to women’s collegiate volleyball, the Big 10 is one of, if not the most, powerful conference in the country.
Sports
Canyon Crest, Torrey Pines grab Avocado West cross country honors
XC LCC14.jpg
Sports
Canyon Crest, Torrey Pines grab Avocado West cross country honors
It might not exactly be accurate to describe it as a changing of the guard, but there was a distinctly new flavor about the team championship picture at Saturday’s Avocado West League Cross Country Championship at Kit Carson Park in Escondido.
Sports
Torrey Pines falls to Serra in CIF field hockey semi-finals
FH TP.jpg
Sports
Torrey Pines falls to Serra in CIF field hockey semi-finals
How much did first-year Head Coach Courtney Spleen’s Torrey Pines field hockey team improve during the 2019 season?
Sports
To each his own team for talented brothers
RSF brothers pix.jpg
Sports
To each his own team for talented brothers
Torrey Pines’ Marco Notarainni (football) and Cathedral Catholic’s Thomas Notarainni (basketball) excel in their sports
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Rock Steady Boxing aims to knock out Parkinson’s symptoms
IMG_5446.JPG
Lifestyle
Rock Steady Boxing aims to knock out Parkinson’s symptoms
Mike Davis and Ingrid Johnson are on a mission to empower people to fight back against Parkinson’s disease with their new Rock Steady Boxing program in Carmel Valley.
Lifestyle
Carmel Valley resident’s third novel to be released soon
CV author two jpeg.jpg
Lifestyle
Carmel Valley resident’s third novel to be released soon
Holly Kammier’s first book has been translated into Italian for distribution in that country
Events
Event briefs: Nov. 14
Scripps CB 2018 Room Shot 1 (2).jpg
Events
Event briefs: Nov. 14
Scripps Candlelight Ball The Scripps Health Foundation will continue a long-held and cherished holiday tradition when it hosts the 90th annual Candlelight Ball on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar.
Lifestyle
Cohn Restaurant Group unveils Carmel Valley ‘social hub’ eatery, bar
ca-times.brightspotcdn one.jpg
Lifestyle
Cohn Restaurant Group unveils Carmel Valley ‘social hub’ eatery, bar
Pacific Social replaces Westroot Tavern, which Cohn took over last June and gradually revamped over a five-month period
Lifestyle
La Vida Del Mar tenant celebrating 100th birthday
st james event.jpg
Lifestyle
La Vida Del Mar tenant celebrating 100th birthday
From growing up on a farm in Indiana to serving in World War II, longtime Solana Beach resident Ruth Gunther recounted her past memories, accomplishments and best pieces of advice to St.
Lifestyle
Carmel Valley resident publishes book to help seniors improve balance
Geo holding Rad Bal book.JPG
Lifestyle
Carmel Valley resident publishes book to help seniors improve balance
A local physical therapist and Carmel Valley resident has released a book to help the growing aging population with one of the biggest challenges they face: balance.
Advertisement
A&E
Arts & Entertainment
Del Mar ballerina takes second place in Youth America Grand Prix
YAGP 2019 San Diego (October 2018)
Arts & Entertainment
Del Mar ballerina takes second place in Youth America Grand Prix
Del Mar ballerina Remy Loren earned top placement at the Youth America Grand Prix ballet competition.
Arts & Entertainment
Couple’s 1975 travel adventure is fodder for new book
20191108_152738.jpg
Arts & Entertainment
Couple’s 1975 travel adventure is fodder for new book
For more than 40 years, a hardcover book with a red cover, filled with handwritten observations and details about a long-ago adventure, sat nearly forgotten on a shelf as the book’s owners, retired Superior Court Judge Marshall Hockett and his wife Debbie, pursued careers and raised a family.
Food
Kitchen Shrink: Sage and thymely cooking tips for a foolproof Thanksgiving feast
Kitchen Shrink Roast Turkey-jpg.jpg
Food
Kitchen Shrink: Sage and thymely cooking tips for a foolproof Thanksgiving feast
With Thanksgiving approaching at gigabit speed, we’re all gearing up for the big day with a main course of stress, and side dishes of angst and doubts about menu choices, modes of preparation, presentation (and dinner guests). To help make this feast a delightfully memorable one, I’ll now take your questions and offer cooking tips.
Arts & Entertainment
CCA student wins San Diego Youth Symphony advanced solo competition
Susan Lee CCA music.jpg
Arts & Entertainment
CCA student wins San Diego Youth Symphony advanced solo competition
Each year, talented students from the San Diego Youth Symphony and Conservatory’s most advanced level Ovation and intermediate level Showcase ensemble programs compete in SDYS’ solo Concerto Competitions.
Theatre
Neil Simon’s ‘Sunshine Boys’ in seasoned hands at North Coast Repertory Theatre
NC Rep Theatre Sunshine Boys-jpg.jpg
Theatre
Neil Simon’s ‘Sunshine Boys’ in seasoned hands at North Coast Repertory Theatre
In Neil Simon’s classic comedy “The Sunshine Boys,” a long-retired vaudeville duo agree to set aside their decades-long animosity to re-team for one last performance. But some old habits die hard. The 1972 comedy gets a funny and spirited workout at North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach, which is the ideal venue for the play. It presents Simon’s works more than any other local professional theater and its longtime artistic director, David Ellenstein, has long provided senior actors — like Simon’s 70-something vaudevillians — the chance to show audiences that they’ve still got it.
Arts & Entertainment
CCA alumna Serena Geroe is at the forefront of jazz’s new age
thumbnail_6S4A0566-Edit.jpg
Arts & Entertainment
CCA alumna Serena Geroe is at the forefront of jazz’s new age
When Serena Geroe was young, she vividly remembers car rides with her family spent listening to music blasting through stereo speakers.
News
Artists selected to beautify Skyline School
image0.jpeg
News
Artists selected to beautify Skyline School
The Solana Beach School District board has selected three local artists to bring playfulness and pops of color to the Skyline School campus.
Lifestyle
Encinitas resident brings eastern religion statues to the west coast
buddha statues.jpg
Lifestyle
Encinitas resident brings eastern religion statues to the west coast
From running a small operation out of his parents’ basement in Connecticut 20 years ago, Kyle Tortora has an inventory of about 1,200 Buddhist and Hindu statues stored in an Oceanside warehouse, sold through his website and shipped all over the world.
News
Large-scale public art installations land at One Paseo
IMG_5228.JPG
News
Large-scale public art installations land at One Paseo
“Come One, Come All” reads artist Celeste Byers’ new sunrise-colored mural at One Paseo.
Arts & Entertainment
Share a little kindness: Mother-daughter pair releases third children’s book
Taylor.JPG
Arts & Entertainment
Share a little kindness: Mother-daughter pair releases third children’s book
Carmel Valley resident Danielle Depratt Koelbl and her 6-year-old daughter Taylor have written and published their third little book with a lesson.
Business Spotlight
Business Spotlight
De-stress your holidays? Solana Beach Storage has a solution
150402_morena storage_00321.jpg
Business Spotlight
De-stress your holidays? Solana Beach Storage has a solution
The holidays come in rapid succession this time of the year, and most of people enjoy breaking out the decorations and adding a little festivity to the season.
Business Spotlight
The League of Amazing Programmers fills in the gaps of tech education
RoombaRobot.jpg
Business Spotlight
The League of Amazing Programmers fills in the gaps of tech education
When the League of Amazing Programmers opened 13 years ago, you could say it was a bit before its time.
Business Spotlight
‘Aspiring Families’ uses holistic approach to family therapy
Aspiring Families Garden.jpg
Business Spotlight
‘Aspiring Families’ uses holistic approach to family therapy
May is Mental Health Awareness Month, a time for recognizing the magnitude of mental health issues in our present-day society.
Business Spotlight
LuckyBolt brings farm fresh food and coffee to the area
thumbnail_IMG_0437.jpg
Business Spotlight
LuckyBolt brings farm fresh food and coffee to the area
How does a guy from the deep South end up opening a café in San Diego?
Business Spotlight
Chhokar Law Group has a trademark strategy for estate planning
SSC.jpg
Business Spotlight
Chhokar Law Group has a trademark strategy for estate planning
For more than 10 years, Chhokar Law Group has been customizing estate planning for its clients.
Business Spotlight
Cross Construction offers a wide variety of high-quality services
Cross Construction 2018
Business Spotlight
Cross Construction offers a wide variety of high-quality services
Clients can also keep track of their project through an app
Business Spotlight
Estate Management Group deals with ‘financial fears’
Deb & Devon Sims.jpg
Business Spotlight
Estate Management Group deals with ‘financial fears’
Estate Management Group deals with ‘financial fears’
Business Spotlight
Professional organizer declutters people’s lives
thumbnail_Beth_1_1.jpg
Business Spotlight
Professional organizer declutters people’s lives
You could say Beth Gottfried was born with the organizing gene.
Business Spotlight
New UC San Diego Health clinic opens in Encinitas to serve patients where they live
_C0A4506.jpg
Business Spotlight
New UC San Diego Health clinic opens in Encinitas to serve patients where they live
North County now has a one-stop shop when it comes to healthcare.
Business Spotlight
Hair salon Color Counter specializes in quick color fixes
Screen Shot 2019-07-30 at 9.56.03 AM.png
Business Spotlight
Hair salon Color Counter specializes in quick color fixes
Color Counter, the new “go-to” location for a quick hair color fix, has become one of the busiest tenants in Carmel Valley’s One Paseo.
Opinion
Our Columns
Advertisement