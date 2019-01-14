New York Times bestselling author J.C. Cervantes to be keynote speaker for 8th Annual CCA Writers’ Conference

Author J.C. Cervantes Wendy Ewing

Canyon Crest Academy’s Creative Writing Club recently announced that New York Times bestselling author J.C. Cervantes will present the keynote address at the 8th Annual CCA Writers’ Conference on Saturday, Feb. 23.

Cervantes is the author of the NYT bestselling book The Storm Runner (Disney-Hyperion), a Rick Riordan Presents selection. Her books have appeared on national lists, including Barnes &Noble’s Best Middle-Grade Fantasy and Best Young Readers, as well as the New Voices Pick by the American Booksellers Association. She has earned multiple awards and recognitions, including the New Mexico Book Award, and Zia Book Award. The sequel to The Storm Runner, The Fire Keeper, will be released in fall 2019.

“I am thrilled to be coming home to the city where I was born and raised to visit with young people, to encourage and support their writing journey and I applaud the amazing work that the CCA Writers’ Conference is doing. This would have made such a difference for me as a young person,” says Cervantes.

High school students from all over San Diego County and neighboring areas are welcome to this event, the only free writing conference for high school students in the U.S.

“The CCA Creative Writing Club is really looking forward to hearing J.C. Cervantes discuss her writing journey,” says Prisha Kukkal, co-president. “We’re lucky that so many authors and other writing professionals are sharing their expertise and experience with the student attendees from all over San Diego.”

Students should check out the conference website at ccawritersconference2019.weebly.com for more information and to register.

In order to continue to provide this free experience to high school students, the CCA Creative Writing Club is looking for individual and corporate sponsors. Individuals can sponsor a student for as little as $25, or become a Gold Sponsor for more. Sponsors can email ccawritersconference@gmail.com for more information on how to contribute.

Local businesses can also purchase ad space in the conference program. Email ccawritersconference@gmail.com for more information.

The Mysterious Galaxy Bookstore will sell speakers’ books with a portion of the proceeds going to the conference.