Book launch party to be held for CCA grad’s new book at Mysterious Gallery Bookstore

Author Shaina Krevat Courtesy

Local author Shaina Krevat recently announced the release of her first book, Tales of Mundane Magic. Mysterious Galaxy bookstore is hosting a book launch party at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 8, with beverages, appetizers and dessert. The book launch party is free and open to the public.

Krevat is a software engineer at YouTube, living the dream of working for the company she used to upload to when she thought she was going to be a film director/YouTube creator. She graduated from UC Berkeley with a bachelor of arts degree in computer science, which she views as a perfect metaphor for the combination of art and programming in her life. She has spent her time creating fiction (mostly fantasy) in the form of short films, books, musicals, songs and, most recently, short stories.

The cover of "Tales of Mundane Magic." Courtesy

Tales of Mundane Magic is a young adult book of short stories about Gertie and Bridget Mallon, two sisters and their friends who attend Flories Boarding School in a fantasy world much like this one, with ride share apps and smart phones, but they’re made with magic.

“It’s been a wild road to publication, and I’ve loved every second of it,” Krevat notes. “I’m so thankful to have the support of a wonderful business like Mysterious Galaxy.”

Krevat graduated from Canyon Crest Academy and studied with the CCA Theater Conservatory. She writes a writing advice blog that can be found at: www.shainakrevat.com.

Mysterious Galaxy is an independent bookstore specializing in science fiction, mystery, fantasy and horror. The store has an emphasis on author events in its San Diego storefront, as well as providing booksellers for literary events at libraries, schools, and other venues throughout Southern California.

Signed copies of Tales of Mundane Magic are available at Mysterious Galaxy, and ebook and print books are available anywhere books are sold.